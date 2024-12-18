New York may be famous for its stunning landscapes, charming small towns, and historic cities, but did you know it’s also the birthplace of some of the most cherished Christmas traditions we're still celebrating today? From timeless poetry to Santa Claus himself, New York State has given the holiday season a little extra Christmas magic. Let’s take a snowy sleigh ride through the rich history of four Christmas traditions that started in New York.

Four Christmas Traditions That Started in New York State

1. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas—A Gift from Upstate

Before stockings were hung “by the chimney with care,” the classic Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” was published anonymously for the first time in 1823 in the Troy Sentinel, a newspaper in Troy, New York. The now-famous work is attributed to theologian Clement Clarke Moore, who claimed authorship in 1838. This iconic poem gave us the image of Santa’s sleigh, reindeer, and the magic of Christmas Eve.

2. Yuletide Sleigh Rides—A Winter Tradition in the North Country

Sleigh rides may feel like something out of a Christmas card, but in the 19th century, they were more of a necessity than a novelty. In snow-covered regions like the Adirondacks and the North Country, sleighs were a practical way to travel during brutal winters. They quickly became associated with wintry romance and holiday charm.

However, some—like famed diarist George Templeton Strong—complained about frozen feet and wild rides, while others embraced the tradition. Artists captured idyllic scenes of chaotic sleigh rides through snowy forests. But we still love sleigh rides today!

3. The Rockefeller Center Tree Tradition—It All Started in the Hudson Valley

Before the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree became a global icon, its humble beginnings can be traced to laborers in 1931. On Christmas Eve during the Great Depression, a group of workers decorated a small tree with strings of cranberries, paper garlands, and some ornaments. They then gathered around waiting for their pay.

The Great Depression hit New York hard, leaving tens of thousands without jobs, including more than half of the city’s trade workers. The construction of Rockefeller Plaza was a game-changer though. It created jobs for around 40,000 to 60,000 men and provided a much-needed boost to employment while reshaping the New York skyline. Just two years later, in 1933, the first official Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place. The celebrations have happened every year since. except for 1942-1944, when WW2 related blackouts and energy restrictions were in place.

Today, the iconic tree lighting ceremony shines bright as a symbol of unity and Christmas cheer, often featuring trees grown right here in Upstate New York’s lush forests.

4. Santa Claus as We Know Him—Born during the Civil War

And finally, when you picture Santa Claus—rosy-cheeked, round-bellied, and riding a sleigh—it’s thanks to a New York artist. During the Civil War, political cartoonist Thomas Nast created the very first recognizable image of Santa Claus. Nast, who lived in the Hudson Valley region, published his illustration in Harper’s Weekly in 1863 as a centerfold, showing Santa delivering gifts to Union soldiers who needed a morale boost. Nast drew 33 Christmas images by 1881, but his St. Nicholas drawing is the iconic jolly old man in red that we all know and love today.

A State That Sparkles with Christmas Magic

From the snowy streets of Troy to the frosty forests of the North Country, New York State is where many beloved Christmas traditions were born. Whether you’re reciting ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, dreaming of a sleigh ride through the Adirondacks, or admiring a Rockefeller tree grown on New York soil, you’re celebrating the state’s rich holiday legacy. So, as you sip your Stewart's eggnog or hang those stockings, give a nod to the Empire State for making the season merry and bright.

