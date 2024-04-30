New York Names Favorite Superhero For 2024

Who is New York State's most popular superhero? New Yorkers have spoken for 2024.

Casinos.com researched which state’s favorite slot machine was in the country, but then added onto it for National Superhero Day on April 28th. They were able to determine every states favorite Superhero:

"We used Google Trends and other search volume tools to gather data for the previous 12 months to give us the most recent data."

According to their research, Catwoman is the most popular Superhero in the United States in 2024 so far. When considering the search volume for all states combined, Catwoman emerged victorious out of all the other superheroes.

Who Is New York State's Most Popular Superhero?

Photo by César Hernández on Unsplash Photo by César Hernández on Unsplash loading...

New York State's most popular superhero is.......Captain America.

"Captain America is a superhero created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby who appears in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. The character first appeared in Captain America Comics #1, published on December 20, 1940."

Having appeared in more than ten thousand stories in more than five thousand media formats, Captain America is one of the most popular and recognized Marvel Comics characters.

Uticon 2024 Date Announced

Utica, New York’s oldest and longest-running comic book benefit show will be held on Sunday, September 29th 2024 between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Uticon was started back in 1990 by Bob Elinskas as a way to raise funds for the American Diabetes Association (where he served as a youth advisor) and a way to bring the fun of a comic book show to the Utica area. Now in 2024, all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and the show is 100% volunteer run.

Take a Look At 11 of the Best Comic Book Stores in Upstate New York! This is a gallery of 11 great comic book stores spread out all over the Upstate New York region. Comic books are a hot commodity right now. Comic books go back a long way in American history, with the collection of them reaching a peak in the Baby Boomer years of the 1950s and 1960s. Back when they were a nickel or a dime, comic books were a fun, easy, and cheap way to entertain oneself when you were a kid. These 11 comic book stores in the greater Upstate New York region are ready for you to stop in and take a look around. Either collecting old, classic vintage ones, or getting on the "buy list" for the many new releases that come firing out all the time, you will certainly find some gems at these stores. Take a look at these pictures, but remember....these are not your father's comic books! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

The Worst Marvel Comics Characters The Marvel Universe contains some of the greatest fictional characters of the 20th and 21st centuries. And then it also includes these weirdos, misfits, and losers.