A new study has revealed that New York is the state most in love with beauty and skincare in America. So what exactly does that mean?

The research health and wellness experts at Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness analyzed a list of beauty and skincare-related terms on Google Keyword Planner to find out how frequently, over the past year, each state has been searching for beauty and skincare-related terms. These terms were combined to reveal each state's monthly average searches per 100,000 people.

New York topped the list as the state that loves all things beauty and skincare the most in America. With 3,620 searches per month per 100,000 people, this state dominated the list with the highest search levels for 79 beauty and skincare terms, including ‘hairstyles’, ‘manicure’, ‘lip gloss’, ‘nail polish’, ‘hair oil’, ‘lipstick’, ‘lip balm’, ‘face oils’, ‘best blush’ and ‘vegan makeup’.

The second state which loves beauty and skincare the most is Colorado. Searches for beauty and skincare-related terms in this state average 3,482 per month per 100,000 people, and the state has the highest search levels for 14 related terms, including ‘long hairstyles’, ‘best skincare routine’, ‘how to use contour’ and ‘temporary hair color’.

Tweens Are Obsessed With Skincare

The TODAY Show just published a piece how tweens are now requesting skin care gifts more than ever before:

When I ask friends if their tweens are also requesting skin care gifts, the answer is an astounding: Yes! They want it all: Face masks, serums, creams. And like me, other parents don’t know how to feel. Is skin care the gateway to bad body image? Will it lead to obsessive beauty behaviors? Or should we be glad they are willingly applying SPF?

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum shared her thoughts with TODAY and you can read them online here.

