No Shocker- New York Home To 3 Of The Best Pizzas In America

When it comes to the United States of Pizza, where does New York State rank? No shocker, extremely high.

A recent study by Pizzello.com has searched America to uncover which towns and cities have the best pizzas:

This wasn't just a frivolous foray into flatbreads; it was an in-depth analysis of average Google reviews from the nation’s 500 most populous towns and cities. The result was a definitive list of top-tier pizza destinations. revealing which towns and cities across America the best pizzas can be ordered from."

So of course we can already assume New York City is going to be on the list, but no shocker, two other New York Cities rank very high on the list. New York City ranked number one entirely on the list, so congrats to us:

#1 NYC (4.68) At the top of this list, New York City proudly sits with an average Google rating of 4.68. This might not come as a shock to many, given the city’s storied association with the beloved dish. The legacy of pizza in New York also cannot be ignored. It's home to America's first pizzeria, Lombardi's, which fired up its ovens in 1905. This long-standing tradition means that New York doesn’t just make pizza; it lives and breathes pizza. This is evident in the generations of family-owned pizzerias that dot the cityscape, each with its own story and a secret recipe that's a slice of New York's history."

The state of New York had 3 other cities which are ranked as having among the best pizzerias in the country. These were #53 Schenectady, #142 Syracuse, and #181 Yonkers.

Schenectady's rich Italian heritage is evident in its pizza, with a focus on traditional flavors and time-tested preparation methods. Syracuse's pizza scene reflects the city's college town vibe, with a variety of styles that cater to both traditionalists and those seeking creative toppings. Yonkers offers an impressive array of pizzerias, with traditional New York-style pies that rival their city counterparts.

Where do you find your favorite pizza in New York State? Text us on our station app.

New York State's Ultimate Pizza Trail With 62 Stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magic A.I. of the internet, pick one pizza place in every single county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip choosing places that were historic, well reviewed, and very popular. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here's that list of 62: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Here's 7 New York State Pizza Shops That Were Declared The Very Best In America Yelp updates its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the United States every year. New York State didn't land Number One on the list, but we did get 7 different shoutouts. Here's a look at those 7 New York State pizzeria's that made the magical pizza list:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler