Need A Valentine’s Date? New York Is Good For Singles
Love is in the air, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Is New York a great state to find romance in?
Your thoughts are starting to turn to romance and maybe the search for a significant other if you're alone. In the ever-evolving landscape of dating, 2023 brought its own set of challenges, particularly with the surge in dating apps and the reluctance of people to meet in person. So, is New York a promising state for singles looking for love and companionship in 2024?
The short answer appears to be yes, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub. The comprehensive study, evaluating 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness:
“Finding love can be tough, but being in the right place can contribute to a successful relationship. The best states are ones that provide a wide variety of venues for dates and have a large population of singles who are actively looking for a partner. The unfortunate tradeoff is that dating usually isn’t cheap in states that provide these ideal conditions.”
How do New York rank? Surprisingly pretty well. According to their research, New York is number 4 in America for love. Florida is the best state for singles in part due to its large variety of attractions. It ranks first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita. The worst state in America is West Virginia. You can see the top 10 below:
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Dating Opportunities Rank
|Dating Economics Rank
|Romance & Fun Rank
|1
|Florida
|66.92
|3
|32
|1
|2
|Texas
|63.99
|7
|19
|4
|3
|California
|62.83
|2
|49
|3
|4
|New York
|62.75
|1
|50
|2
|5
|Pennsylvania
|60.82
|6
|29
|5
|6
|Illinois
|59.22
|5
|34
|8
|7
|Wisconsin
|58.34
|15
|11
|6
|8
|Ohio
|57.2
|11
|18
|9
|9
|Virginia
|57.06
|19
|10
|10
|10
|New Jersey
|56.3
|9
|23
|12
So not too bad right?
27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York
15 Impressively Romantic Upstate New York Hotels
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler