Need A Valentine’s Date? New York Is Good For Singles

Love is in the air, and with Valentine's Day just around the corner. Is New York a great state to find romance in?

Your thoughts are starting to turn to romance and maybe the search for a significant other if you're alone. In the ever-evolving landscape of dating, 2023 brought its own set of challenges, particularly with the surge in dating apps and the reluctance of people to meet in person. So, is New York a promising state for singles looking for love and companionship in 2024?

The short answer appears to be yes, according to a recent analysis by WalletHub. The comprehensive study, evaluating 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness:

“Finding love can be tough, but being in the right place can contribute to a successful relationship. The best states are ones that provide a wide variety of venues for dates and have a large population of singles who are actively looking for a partner. The unfortunate tradeoff is that dating usually isn’t cheap in states that provide these ideal conditions.”

How do New York rank? Surprisingly pretty well. According to their research, New York is number 4 in America for love. Florida is the best state for singles in part due to its large variety of attractions. It ranks first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita. The worst state in America is West Virginia. You can see the top 10 below:

Overall RankStateTotal ScoreDating Opportunities RankDating Economics RankRomance & Fun Rank
1Florida66.923321
2Texas63.997194
3California62.832493
4New York62.751502
5Pennsylvania60.826295
6Illinois59.225348
7Wisconsin58.3415116
8Ohio57.211189
9Virginia57.06191010
10New Jersey56.392312

So not too bad right?

