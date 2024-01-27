New York Students Have A New Holiday Off In April?

Are New York State school kids getting a new holiday off in April?

While looking at calendars for March and April, I noticed something listed on the Monday after Easter. Usually the Monday after Easter is a federal holiday, so I never thought much of it. Then I noticed it was labeled "Easter Monday." I've never heard of this before, and truly feel like I woke up in some sort of Mandela Effect.

What is Easter Monday?

What is Easter Monday all about? It has religious significance, because it is the day after Christians believe the messiah returned to earth. Jesus is believed to have stayed for 40 days, appearing to believers and giving ministry. He healed the sick and proved to doubters that he was the son of god."

Maybe I've lived under a rock my entire life, but this is the first time I've ever seen it listed as Easter Monday on my phone calendar, school calendar, and planner. Easter lands on March 31st 2024, and Easter Monday is April 1st 2024. I almost thought this was an April Fools joke.

According to Metro UK, Easter Monday is quieter than celebrations like Good Friday and Easter Sunday, which usually involve big church celebrations and orders of service.

In some Eastern European cultures, it is traditional for siblings or spouses to pour water on each other (symbolising baptism) and spank each other with pussy willow branches as part of Dyngus Day. Boys are supposed to do this on Easter Monday, while girls do the same in reverse on Easter Tuesday.

Wait a minute, what did that say? It's tradition to spank and hit one another? What world are we living in here? Either way, my kids in New Hartford have Easter Monday off.

Have you ever heard of this holiday before, or is this something new to you too?

