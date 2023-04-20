This New York Destination Named One Of The Best Places To Travel
Where is the best place to travel to in the United States? Where is the best destination in New York State to travel to? It's just a full gas tank from Utica.
If you want to head down the thruway, you'll want to visit Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls was just named the top destination in New York to travel to by Forbes. It was selected by Michele Herrmann, Travel, Culinary and Lifestyle Freelance Writer and Content Creator"
Why: Niagara Falls is a bucket-list destination for people from all over the world, thanks to iconic attractions such as the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds. Founded in 1885, Niagara Falls State Park has always been a point of interest for visitors to the Falls, and now a new $46 million Welcome Center opening later this spring will feature sustainable elements, hands-on exhibits and indigenous history to enrich the experience.
Let's be honest, when you make a trip to Niagara Falls, you love nature and all that it has to offer. You can go hiking, watch the falls, and enjoy guided day hikes into the Niagara Gorge, with scenic vantage points and narrated history of the area.
A short walk from Niagara Falls, visitors can stay at the Red Coach Inn, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. The historic hotel overlooks the spectacular Upper Rapids of the Niagara River. Also located within walking distance of Niagara Falls: the recently renovated voco The Cadence Hotel. Rooms have balconies where guests can kick up their feet and enjoy a glass of wine from one of the many local Niagara wineries.
