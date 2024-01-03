Italian food holds a special place in the rich tapestry of New York State. You just can't escape it. Where can you find the best?

The vibrant neighborhoods of Little Italy in Manhattan and Arthur Avenue in the Bronx stand as living testaments to the enduring legacy of Italian cuisine in New York. These enclaves, once bustling hubs of Italian immigrant life, have evolved into culinary landmarks, preserving the authentic flavors and recipes passed down through families.

Italian food's prominence in New York can be attributed to the emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients and the preparation. From the iconic pizza joints serving slices with the perfect ratio of crispy crust to gooey cheese, to the family-owned trattorias dishing out hearty plates of pasta, every corner of the state reflects the Italian influence.

Where Can You Find The Best In New York State?

24Tempo recently published a list called "This Is the Best Italian Restaurant in Each State". On that list for New York, they chose Via Carota as the winner:

Location: New York City

Sample menu items: Peas with lettuce and prosciutto; grilled sea bream with charred escarole"

Via Carota is the West Village trattoria of cherished downtown chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi. Inspired by the 17th-century villa in the hills near Florence which Sodi once called home, Via Carota honors old-world Italian roots, life style, food and décor.

Their Village trattoria is thoughtfully renovated: wooden floors reclaimed from an old gymnasium, vintage chapel chairs from England and rustic wooden cabinets filled with heirloom china. Servers wear crisp white shirts and long linen aprons, there are communal tables and even a private room tucked away amongst the wine bottles. Baskets of crusty bread and bowls of oranges are scattered throughout the sun drenched space. For bel tempo pleasure there are eight outdoor tables on the tree-lined sidewalk.

Located at 51 Grove Street in the West Village, check them out and their menu online to see why they are the clear winner.

