New Moms Across New York Are Desperate For This
New moms across New York would pay $1,560 for this one single thing.
Let's be honest, it's not much of a shock either. Moms would pay that bill to guarantee a good night’s sleep, according to a new survey from Mixbook.
Mixbook released a survey of 3,000 new moms to uncover just how much these sleep-deprived heroines would hypothetically pay for the golden ticket, a good night's sleep. The responses paints a picture of just how precious a few hours of sleep are to a new mom.
Here's some stats from the survey:
- 58% of new moms admitted it was tougher to handle than they’d anticipated.
- 2-in-3 moms are hesitant to use AI for settling their babies.
- On average, new moms across New York would be willing to pay up to a staggering $1,560 for just one night of good sleep.
Mixbook asked another question in the survey too- Given the choice, would new moms prefer one night of uninterrupted sleep or an entire day to themselves? The results were mixed, with 58% opting for the coveted night of perfect sleep. Meanwhile, 42% would choose the luxury of a whole day to indulge in self-care or leisure.
Nearly half of the moms surveyed were curious about sleep coaching, with 22% considering it a viable option to manage sleep deprivation. However, a significant 78% chose to steer through the sleepless nights on their own.
Finally, the survey found that nostalgia for pre-baby night time routines is strong, with many missing the simple pleasures of reading, watching TV, taking long baths, and socializing. You can read the full story online here.
New York Moms REALLY Want This For Mother's Day
Gallery Credit: Dave fields
30 Mother-Son Wedding Dance Songs That Country Fans Will Love
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes