This Will Creep You Out- The Most Snake-Infested Lake In New York State

Where will you find the most snakes in a New York State lake?

New York State is home to 17 species of snakes: the black ratsnake, the common garter, and the eastern milk snakes are the most common. Only three species are venomous: the copperhead, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, and the timber rattlesnake.

According to A-Z Animals, Echo Lake is the most snake-infested lake in all of New York State.

Echo Lake is a mountain lake found within the Catskill Mountains. The 13-acre lake is good for fishing, and the surrounding landscapes for hiking. According to U.S. Forest Service, the brook and rainbow trouts are abundant fish species in the lake and serve as food to snakes in the region.

Water snakes are found in the Echo Lake Basin and Timber rattlesnakes are also present in the Echo Lake and Overlook Mountain areas in warmer months.

Don't Just Be Scared Of The Snakes

Other dangerous animals to look out for in the Echo Lake area are leeches, moose, and black bears.

There is a robust population of black bears in New York, with an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 roaming the Adirondacks in search of food. Another large and sometimes threatening animal found in New York is the moose, which also inhabits the Adirondacks but in much small numbers compared to black bears. Moose usually avoid confrontation but may kick, stomp, or charge to protect themselves and their young. It is estimated that 20,000-30,000 coyotes live in New York.

Coyotes can pose a threat to humans and their pets if they become overly comfortable in a neighborhood. If you ever see them around, you should report them to the DEC.