There Is Absolutely No Way This Is The Most Popular Beer In New York

On what planet did we decide that this is the most popular beer in New York? There must be a glitch in the matrix.

Innerbody just published an article called "Beer Nation: The Most Loved Brews Across American States." It provides an analysis of the most popular beer brands in each U.S. state using data from various sources including the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, Glympse, and Yelp.

A Part We Can't Argue

The research identifies Budweiser as the top choice in many states, including Alabama, California, and Missouri. Bud Light is preferred in states like Connecticut and Pennsylvania, while other brands such as Dos Equis, Miller Lite, and Heineken are popular in specific states like Arizona, Indiana, and Ohio, respectively. Honestly, that data doesn't seem off to us.

"Beer preferences can vary widely even within the same geographic region, showcasing the diverse taste in beer across the United States. The methodology involved analyzing spending, drinking, and eating habits to provide a comprehensive overview of beer popularity by state​"

Again, we can't argue. But buckle up...

The Most Popular Beer In New York State Is...

Corona is the most popular beer not only in the U.S., but New York State. Really? How is that even remotely possible?

"Corona has taken over top-billing from Bud Light in popularity. Especially in the summer months, a Corona with lime is considered a refreshing drink for most beer drinkers in the U.S. We found that 20% of the beers in our top 10 list were Mexican-style beers, and another 20% were Belgian-style. As for the rest, American beers — as expected — round out the remaining 60%; this includes Bud Light, Budweiser, Miller Lite, and Coors Light."

I totally understand it as a top summer beer, but the top of the top? Do you agree or disagree? Text us on our app and let us know.