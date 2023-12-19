Enjoy The Magic Of Christmas Trains In Utica

If you love trains around Christmas time, you'll love what you'll be able to see in the City of Utica.

The Frankfort United N-Trak (FUNTRAK) Model Railroad Club returns to the Oneida County History Center for its annual holiday exhibition. You can come aboard and enjoy the club's model trains and talk rail history with fellow enthusiasts of all ages. The model trains will be displayed in the main gallery Wednesday, December 27th through Saturday, December 30th from 10AM to 4PM. This event is family-friendly, accessible, and open to the public. Oneida County History Center is at 1608 Genesee Street in Utica, New York. What better way to celebrate the holiday season then checking out some amazing model trains.

While at the History Center, don’t miss the Not So Tiny Nutcracker Display, which features the collection of Joanne Gerace, former owner of Tiny’s Grill. Gerace has graciously loaned over six hundred nutcrackers for this must-see seasonal exhibit. Yes, you read that correctly. Over six hundred.

All Aboard!- 43rd Annual Utica Train Show Back In 2024

The annual train show sponsored by the Toy Train Collectors Society Ltd, is back for 2024. This show will once again meet at Utica’s historic Union Station on the third Sunday in January. The show will be held on January 21st 2024 9:30AM to 3:00PM. The show features over 40 vendors from all over New York state as well as other states, with over 100 tables of trains and train related items. There will be door prizes, included with admission, drawn several times during the event.

You can learn more online here.

