A musical inspired by one of the most talked about criminal cases in the country is heading to New York City this summer.

A satirical stage show called “Luigi: The Musical” will make its East Coast debut this June at The Green Room 42 after gaining national attention during earlier sold-out performances.

The dark comedy centers around Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. The show imagines Mangione in jail alongside two other high profile inmates and turns the unusual situation into satire, music, and social commentary.

What “Luigi: The Musical” Is About

The show takes place inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Mangione was held at the same time as two other controversial figures.

The musical imagines the three men sharing space behind bars. Those men? Sean “Diddy” Combsm, Sam Bankman-Fried and Mangione himself.

Read More: Possible Card Skimmer Found at Gloversville Dollar Tree

The show uses four actors to portray the three inmates and a prison guard while performing original songs throughout the 90 minute production.

According to creators, the musical is meant to spark conversation rather than glorify violence. The satire looks at how media attention, celebrity culture, and public frustration with institutions can turn real life crimes into viral cultural moments.

The Musical Already Has a Buzz

Before heading to New York, “Luigi: The Musical” had sold out shows in San Francisco and appeared at the famous Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Originally, the New York event was planned as a one night staged reading, but demand quickly led to more performances being added.

The show will run June 15 through June 18 at The Green Room 42. Tickets range from about $29 to $79 and the show is restricted to audiences 21 and older. You can get tickets here.

A Musical With Dark Humor and Social Commentary

The production was created by Nova Bradford with music and lyrics by Arielle Johnson and Bradford along with a team of collaborators.

The creators say the comedy explores deeper cultural questions, including why certain crimes spark massive public reaction and how society consumes stories about violence.

Read More: New York State Burn Ban Takes Effect March 16 Through May 14

Some of the musical numbers lean into absurdity. One song features Bankman-Fried bragging about being a “Bay Area Baby,” while Combs sings about a lavish party. Mangione reportedly even has a song referencing hash browns, a nod to the McDonald’s where police captured him.

The Case That Inspired the Musical

Mangione became a national headline after being accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

Prosecutors say the bullets used in the shooting were engraved with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” terms often associated with insurance claim disputes.

Get our free mobile app

Mangione currently faces both state and federal charges, including second degree murder and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted.

The unusual public reaction to the case is part of what inspired the musical. According to the creators, the show uses humor to examine how society reacts when controversial figures become part of pop culture conversations.

The 10 Worst Original Songs Written for Movie Musicals Sometimes shameless Oscar bait works... and sometimes it doesn't. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky