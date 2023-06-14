Do you feel that? Every year around this time, the air becomes electric with love! Perhaps, the electricity is actually anxiety about upcoming nuptials. Summer, some say, is wedding season. And since warmer weather makes for tons of weddings, we can safely presume summer also makes for equal amounts of ANNIVERSARIES to celebrate! Yay! At least for the first year or two.

If you got married any time between last year and, I dunno, 49 years ago-- you have anything cute planned yet? No? No worries, Chat GPT has you covered. And what's cool about this list ChatGPT compiled, is it's not your typical boring "anniversary dinner" or the equally boring "Oh, that's today?!" excuse for last minute, lackluster anniversary celebrations.

If you're someone who likes to walk on the wild side of celebration planning that will potentially create memories to last far longer than it takes to open an "I totally forgot our anniversary was today!" gift-- continue reading...

"Adventure Trip:

Plan an adrenaline-filled adventure trip together, such as skydiving, bungee jumping, or rock climbing. Push your boundaries and create lasting memories while experiencing the thrill of new challenges."

"Mystery Date:

Surprise your partner with a mystery date day. Plan a series of surprise activities throughout the day, such as trying a new restaurant, visiting a museum, taking a dance class, or even going on a spontaneous road trip. Keep the excitement going by revealing each surprise as the day progresses."

"Artistic Retreat:

Attend a creative workshop or retreat together, where you can explore your artistic sides. It could be a painting workshop, a pottery class, or even a photography excursion. Discover new talents and bond through artistic expression."

"Scavenger Hunt:

Create a personalized scavenger hunt that leads your partner to meaningful locations, such as the place you first met, your favorite park, or the spot where you got engaged. Leave clues and small surprises along the way, culminating in a special celebration or romantic dinner."

"Experience-based Gift:

Instead of material gifts, focus on experiential gifts that create lasting memories. It could be tickets to a concert or theater show, a hot air balloon ride, a helicopter tour, or even a cooking class. Choose something that aligns with your partner's interests and passions."

"Volunteer Together:

Spend your anniversary giving back to the community by volunteering together for a cause that resonates with both of you. Whether it's helping at a local shelter, organizing a fundraising event, or participating in a beach clean-up, contributing to a greater cause can bring you closer and create a meaningful anniversary experience."

If this list wasn't enough, ChatGPT was apt to add this final thought to its suggestions:

"Remember, the key is to tailor the celebration to your unique relationship and preferences. Embrace the opportunity to create special moments that reflect your love and shared interests."



via GIPHY

Sound advice indeed. Particularly since we'll assume, maybe, that ChatGPT has never been married. Should you try any of these gems for this year's anniversary, let a "Bestie" know.

