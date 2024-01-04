Can You Legally Pass Another Car On The Right In New York State?

Here's a traffic question- Can you legally pass another car on the right side in New York State?

According to the DMV, you can pass a vehicle on the right only in the conditions listed below and only if you can pass safely:

1) You cannot drive on or across the shoulder or edge line of the road unless a sign allows it or when indicated by a traffic officer (see Chapter 4).

2) You may pass on the right: When a vehicle ahead makes a left turn.

But New York vehicle law also states that:

The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass upon the right of another vehicle only under the following conditions: 1. When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn 2. Upon a street or highway with unobstructed pavement not occupied by parked vehicles of sufficient width for two or more lines of moving vehicles in each direction 3. Upon a one-way street, or any roadway on which traffic is restricted to one direction of movement, where the roadway is free from obstructions and of sufficient width for two or more lines of moving vehicles. The law says, “The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety.”

Because passing on the right is illegal in many instances, it’s good to review penalties for illegal passing. A fine of up to $150 for a first offense, up to $300 for a second offense within 18 months, and up to $450 for a third offense within 18 months.

