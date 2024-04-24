Kids Can Bowl Free All Over New York State This Summer

Select bowling alleys across the country are offering free bowling for kids this summer. Where In New York can you find these deals?

How Does Kids Bowl Free Work?

The Kids Bowl Free program is designed to give communities a safe, secure, and fun alternative for kids to spend their spring and summer months. There are more than 1,500 bowling centers around the globe that provide 2 FREE Games of bowling each day to kids.

"This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Since 2007, more than 35 million kids and families have participated!"

Kids have fun, and it doesn't hurt your wallet. All you need to do is fill out the form, and claim your bowling.

Where In New York State Can Kids Bowl For Free?

Lucky for us there are two locations in New Hartford and Syracuse. Here's the rest of the state too:

