Is It Illegal To Bury A Pet In Your Backyard In New York?

Is it legal or illegal to bury a pet in your backyard here in New York State? You know there is a law for everything in New York, what about this?

Honestly, this is a rabbit hole of the internet you didn't think you would go down today/ That's because the answer to this question depends on the local laws governing that particular area. For example according to Tin Casket, in certain states, it is legal to bury a pet in the backyard of the owner’s property. However, in other states, it may be illegal.

In fact, in some states, it is illegal to bury any animal— this includes pets and pet burials on private property. In some states, it is legal to bury pets in the owners’ backyard, provided there is no chance of a health hazard or any nuisance created for the surrounding environment."

Seriously, some states it's illegal. Is that New York?

Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet In Your Backyard In New York State?

In states like California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas, it is legal to bury a pet in your own backyard as long as there is no health hazard or nuisance caused by it.

If you are the property owner, you can bury deceased pets or other animals on your private property.

Reasons To Consider To NOT Do A Home Burial

Here are some reasons to avoid a home burial, even if it is legal:

1) It Can Be Dug Up By Wild Animals- You suffered the loss once, you don’t need to endure seeing your beloved fur baby’s remains dug up and around your yard because a wild animal or another pet dug him up.

2) Flooding Can Erode Your Memorial- Another reason not to do a home burial is the weather. Remains resurface during floods and heavy rains all the time.

3) You May Move- This one may be obvious, but what if you move?

The 10 Most Dangerous Plants For Dogs

The 5 Most Popular Dog Names In New York State Looking for some inspiration to name the newest furry, 4-legged member of your family? Maybe you could use this list for inspiration, or maybe this list will send you in another direction to find a more unique name for your dog. Either way, these are the 5 most popular dog names in New York according to US News. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff