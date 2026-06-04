A huge fire broke out Wednesday morning at the former Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie.

The fire started around 11 a.m. after someone spotted smoke and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found flames in two buildings with the fire quickly spreading to a third building.

Firefighters From Across the Area Rush to Help

More than a dozen fire departments from Dutchess and Ulster counties responded to the scene. The former psychiatric center has been closed for years, but the aging buildings posed a major challenge for firefighters.

Firefighters worked for hours to try to stop the fire. Many of the buildings are made of materials that burn easily because they have been sitting empty for years. Some of the structures even date back to the mid-to-late 1800s, and they are considered highly combustible due to their age and condition.

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One firefighter was treated at the scene for a heat-related injury. No other injuries had been reported.

Heavy Smoke Closes Nearby Businesses

The fire sent thick smoke into the air that could be seen from far away.

Because of the smoke, Heritage Plaza closed early so emergency crews could work safely. Officials also asked people to stay away from the area.

Many drivers stopped to watch the fire, causing traffic problems nearby.

Lack of Hydrants Made Fighting the Fire Harder

Firefighters faced another challenge because there are no fire hydrants near the abandoned buildings.

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Crews had to pump water from other locations, including near Violet Avenue and the ShopRite supermarket, to reach the fire.

Cause of the Fire Still Unknown

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire. The abandoned buildings are not connected to electricity, according to fire officials.

This is not the first fire at the site. In 2018, another fire at the property was ruled arson. In 2007, lightning struck the complex during a severe storm and caused major damage.

A Piece of New York History

The Hudson River Psychiatric Center has a long history.

The state bought the property in 1867 and built a large hospital campus there. At its peak, more than 6,000 patients lived at the facility.

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The grounds were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the landscape architect who helped design Central Park in New York City.

The hospital closed in the early 2000s, and the property was later designated a historic landmark. Several redevelopment plans have been proposed over the years, but much of the site remains abandoned.

PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Historic Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center Building A massive fire ripped through the abandoned Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie on June 3rd, 2026. Take a look at photos from the scene. Gallery Credit: Jess

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days: Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM