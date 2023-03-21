How the “rabbit hole” Led Me to Strawberry Wine and Two NY Vineyards

It started with a bon appetite article about orange wine. I thought--

orange. flavored. wine?! That's a thing? In my head, orange wine is made with whole oranges. It smells sweet and citrusy, with a hint of floral from orange blossoms. Maybe it's a little bubbly too. A sweet, orange champagne maybe? Like, a one jar mimosa. Yum.

... But no.

"Orange wine" is just white grape wine that has been fermented with the skins on. It's also known as a "skin-contact' wine. Per, Bon Appetit.

Bleh.

So, then, Because I can be die-hard DIY, I had to look and see if one can make wine with oranges. It turns out, one can. Which I learned via this article. And from what I understand via this article, actual orange wine (made from actual oranges) is either made from already made wine a la Vin D'orange--which sounds delish-- or it’s a process. Which would be amazing if one lived on an orange grove-- which I do not.

Again, Bleh.

Anyway. I continued down the interwebs rabbit hole because the above article mentioned fruit wines. I immediately thought of how delicious strawberry wine must be. Have you ever heard of strawberry wine? Not the country song, mind you-- the sweet fruit wine made from fresh strawberries. Doesn't that sound wonderful? Super sweet, full of strawberry flavor. Perfect for Spring and Summer brunch al fresco. So, I looked up a DIY strawberry recipe. And this article turned up.

Which led me to not one-

but two (!!) upstate New York wineries that specialize in already made strawberry wine:

Baldwin Vineyards "is one of the most renowned makers of strawberry wine. Their wine has won five gold medals and has been named the best fruit wine in New York."

and Four Chimneys "is the first winery in America that is certified organic. These wines are all natural and made with organic fruit."

Sometimes the interwebs "rabbit hole" bears fruit. This is one of those times. If you decide to DIY strawberry wine, will you let me know? Thanks.

