Live Out Your ‘Home Alone 2′ Dreams In New York City

How would you like the chance to get lost in New York City Kevin McCallister style? You can do just that.

Thanks to a whimsical offer from the world-renowned Plaza Hotel, your dreams can become a reality:

The famous hotel is offering a "Home Alone 2: Fun in New York" package for fans of the classic Christmas sequel, and this could be your chance to rack up a $967 room service bill while eating all the ice cream you can imagine and watching rubbish in the comfort of the beloved NYC hotspot.

You'll pay for a package that includes:

- Four-hour private limousine ride around NYC: You'll drive by several "Home Alone 2" filming locations like Rockefeller Center, the Empire State Building, Central Park, Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall. Heads up, it's not a guided tour.

- Large cheese pizza: A lovely cheese pizza just for you? You bet! While you're riding around town taking in the sights, you'll be treated to one of Kevin's favorite meals: a cheese pizza.

- "Home Alone" sundae: Ice cream in bed? Why not! You're not driving. Just make sure to bring your appetite because the "Home Alone" sundae features 16 scoops of ice cream (various flavors), brownie bits, whipped cream, M&M's, maraschino cherries and the following sauces: chocolate, caramel and raspberry.

It's not gonna be cheap to purchase, however, but that's what you get when you're staying at a very fancy New York City hotel. You can read more online here and book your experience today.

