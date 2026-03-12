If you’ve been thinking about heading into the Adirondacks for an early spring hike, officials are urging you to slow down and plan carefully.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a warning to hikers and backcountry enthusiasts after recent warm temperatures triggered rapidly changing and potentially dangerous conditions across the Adirondacks.

Major Changes Happening in the High Peaks

According to the DEC, the warm weather has caused snowmelt and rising water levels, creating serious challenges in the backcountry.

One of the biggest concerns right now involves the Calamity Brook Trail in the High Peaks Wilderness.

Read More: Maple Weekend Returns to New York

Officials say the high-water bridge on the trail has washed out, about 1.8 miles before reaching Flowed Lands. That means hikers heading through that area may encounter unexpected detours or dangerous crossings.

Frozen Crossings Are Disappearing

The warm temperatures are also wiping out many of the frozen stream crossings hikers rely on during winter.

DEC officials say most frozen crossings in the High Peaks have already washed out. Hikers may now face steep snow and ice banks just to reach the water. And larger crossings will likely not refreeze this winter.

In other words, trails that were manageable even a week ago could now require careful navigation or even turning around.

Water Levels Can Change Quickly

Another big issue this time of year is how quickly water conditions can change.

Officials warn that streams and rivers may rise throughout the day, especially as temperatures climb. That means a crossing that seemed easy on the way into the woods might become impossible on the way back out.

In some situations, hikers may have to wait it out until water levels drop, and that could mean spending an unexpected extra night camping.

Hike Smart New York

The DEC is reminding visitors to follow its Hike Smart New York guidelines, which encourage hikers to check trail conditions before leaving, carry proper gear and safety equipment, be prepared to change plans and allow extra time in case conditions worsen.

Get our free mobile app

Spring in the Adirondacks can be beautiful but it’s also one of the most unpredictable times of year in the backcountry.

Read More: A New Comet Could Be Visible in Early April

So if you’re planning to explore the High Peaks soon, make sure you’re ready for rapidly changing conditions and challenging water crossings before you hit the trail.

8 Breathtaking Views Of New York's Adirondack Mountains Gallery Credit: Clay Moden