Hey CNY! Eat These Foods to Ease SAD

Whew! This extended sort-of-winter--but it's-really-been-spring-for-a-few-months-now--weather is draining, yes? What is this feeling we only seem to feel when it seems like it has been winter forever? It's called SAD, fka "weather depression" and you can read more about it here.

Meanwhile, this article titled, "The 10 Best Foods to Soothe Seasonal Depression" by Jessica Migala and Medically Reviewed by Lynn Grieger, RDN, CDCES has some ideas on how we can eat our way to feeling better whilst experiencing SAD.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Migala suggests Salmon and Rainbow Trout for this, but pasture-raised eggs are good options, as are flax seeds, walnuts and tofu (and leafy greens) if you're vegan/vegetarian.

Berries. Think strawberries, wild blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc. The idea here is that if you're craving sugar, opt for sweet fruit instead.

Dark Chocolate. That is all. Just kidding. Chocolate has loads of benefits. This video highlights 10 of them.

Herbal teas. Meh. Migala notes that "people suffering from SAD sometimes over-consume coffee in search of a mood lift. Tea provides a dose of caffeine, but a milder one, and it has other brain benefits. Tea consumption is associated with a 31 percent lower risk of depression, according to a review published in Nutrients in June 2019. That may be because of the brew’s unique compounds, including teasaponin, L-theanine, and EGCG (in green tea), all of which affect the neurotransmitter dopamine, reduce bodily inflammation, and lessen the body’s stress response, say researchers."

Fermented foods. "You can also increase 'good bacteria' in your gut by eating fermented foods such as pickles, yogurt, kombucha and sauerkraut."

Root vegetables. High in fiber and full of vitamins, eating root vegetables such as sweet potatoes, beets, carrots and radish help improve mood, and contribute to less anxiety. Per, this article.

Pumpkin seeds. They're chock full of magnesium, which may help improve mood.

Get Immediate Help

If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or is thinking about hurting themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HELLO to 741741) or use the Lifeline Chat on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

10 Things You Can Do Now to Beat Depression

