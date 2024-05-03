Help Find A Stolen Go Kart For One Central New York Family

One Central New York family out of Westmoreland is asking for your help.

Cody Robenski posted asking for help on the Whats Going On in Westmoreland NY Events, Local Business and More. Group. The post, deals with a stolen family item:

"STOLEN!!! Go cart stolen from front yard late night/early morning, from west carter road. I doubt anyone will have any leads but figured I would post as a warning to others, I thought our road was safe. Any information would help"

Many are looking to help on the post itself, checking security cameras and more. Do you have any information on this? Contact Cody online here. Here's a photo that was posted:

