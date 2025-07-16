The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has announced a statewide cannabis product recall affecting several adult-use products sold under the “Harvest” brand and produced by East End Flower Farm LTD.

The recall impacts three lots of cannabis flower products sold at licensed dispensaries throughout New York State.

Why Cannabis Recalls Happen

Cannabis product recalls are issued when there is a potential risk to consumer health or safety. These can range from pesticide contamination and mislabeling to quality-control failures. New York classifies recalls in two levels:

Level 1: When a product could cause serious health issues (such as contamination).

Level 2: When there’s no likely health risk, but products fail to meet labeling or packaging requirements.

This East End Flower Farm LTD recall is a Level 1 recall, as the products were found to contain contaminants above legal limits.

Cannabis Products Contaminated

This recall follows an investigation into unreliable cannabis testing conducted by Lexachrom Analytical Laboratory, which is no longer authorized to test cannabis products in New York. When one of the affected lots was retested, it failed for pesticide levels above allowable state limits. The other two lots were never retested, so out of caution, all three lots are being recalled.

Harvest – Secret #9, Flower, 3.5g (Lot EE-89-8-001)

Harvest – Lemon Haze, Flower, 3.5g (Lot EE-LH-8-001)

Harvest – Pure Michigan, Flower, 3.5g (Lot EE-PM-8-001)

While the OCM has not received any reports of illness or adverse effects, products from these batches pose a potential risk to public health and are considered out of compliance with state safety standards.

What Should You Do If You Have the Affected Cannabis?

If you purchased any of the recalled “Harvest” products, you can return them (even if the package has been opened) to the dispensary where you bought them.

The OCM emphasizes this recall is a precautionary measure to ensure consumer safety while their investigation continues.

All licensed cannabis dispensaries and distributors across the state must immediately stop sales and distribution of the affected products.

Consumers with concerns or questions can contact the Office of Cannabis Management or their local dispensary for more information.

