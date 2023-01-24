Go Red For Women’s Heart Health In February Here In Central New York

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Each February, the American Heart Association invites Central New York to 'Go Red' to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

Businesses across Central New York are invited to "Glow Red' by encouraging employees to wear red, and by lighting up red - using red lights (flood lights, Christmas lights, or red light bulbs) throughout the month of February.

The goal of the "Go Red for Women" campaign is "to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally."

Since over 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, advocacy and education are important components of saving the lives of women. For more information about heart disease in women, and steps you can take to decrease your risk, go to GoRedforWomen.org

If your workplace is interested in participating in 'Go Red' by lighting up red or having employees wear red, contact Meagan at 315-768-9500 at Townsquare Media.

Thank you to the Central New York businesses that have already agreed to Go Red. Whether they will be wearing red to work, lighting up their buildings or both, they're helping to raise the awareness necessary for women's heart health:

A & P Master Images

ConMed Corp

Downtown Pedestrian Bridge/DOT

MVHS

Utica National

Polish Community Club

Seneca Wine and Liquor

Fred F. Collis

Munson William Proctor Arts Institute

OMNI Surgery

The Community Foundation

Delmonico's

Excellus BlueCross BlueSheild

First Source Federal Credit Union

NYCM Insurance

Preferred Mutual Insurance Company

Mastrovito Hyundai

NYSTEC

AmeriCU

