Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Each February, the American Heart Association invites Central New York to 'Go Red' to raise awareness and advocate for women's health.

Businesses across Central New York are invited to "Glow Red' by encouraging employees to wear red, and by lighting up red - using red lights (flood lights, Christmas lights, or red light bulbs) throughout the month of February.

The goal of the "Go Red for Women" campaign is "to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally."

Since over 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, advocacy and education are important components of saving the lives of women. For more information about heart disease in women, and steps you can take to decrease your risk, go to GoRedforWomen.org

If your workplace is interested in participating in 'Go Red' by lighting up red or having employees wear red, contact Meagan at 315-768-9500 at Townsquare Media.

Thank you to the Central New York businesses that have already agreed to Go Red. Whether they will be wearing red to work, lighting up their buildings or both, they're helping to raise the awareness necessary for women's heart health. Again, thank you to these businesses:

Townsquare Media Utica/Rome

Standard Heating Cooling Insulating

