From A to Z: Restaurants in Rome, NY You Need to Experience at Least Once

From A to Z: Restaurants in Rome, NY You Need to Experience at Least Once

Credit: Lasse Bergqvist via Unsplash

Previously, we've explored restaurants from A to Z in Utica. Now, it's time to move on to Rome.

Get our free mobile app

There's so many great dining options that sometimes, we find it's hard to choose. Hopefully if you're visiting Rome and are looking for dining options, this helps.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once

From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.

10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY

What would you like to see move into the former Boil Shack location in New Hartford on Seneca Turnkpike?
Filed Under: rome, food, restaurant
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR