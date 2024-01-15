If you're looking for romantic plans this Valentine's Day in Central New York, look no further than the Adirondack Scenic Railroad's special Valentine's Dinner Trains.

You and your date can embark on a journey of love with the Adirondack Valentine's Dinner Trains happening on three special evenings in February. Those dates are February 9th, 10th, and on Valentine's Day the 14th.

Join us for a magical evening filled with romance as we take you on a round-trip train ride from Utica's Union Station to the charming town of Remsen. Indulge in an exquisite dining experience curated by the talented local chef Patrick O'Connor, the proud owner of Feast & Festivities by O'Connor’s. Our hand-crafted menu is thoughtfully designed to tantalize your taste buds and set the perfect mood for a night of love and celebration.

Highlights Of This Romantic Evening Include:

- Scenic train ride through the picturesque Adirondack region

- Romantic ambiance on board the train

- Culinary delights by Chef Patrick O'Connor

- Hand-crafted menu featuring the finest local ingredients

- Complimentary drink to kick off the celebration

How To Buy Tickets

Tickets are limited, so don't miss out on this unique Valentine's experience. Whether you're celebrating a new romance or rekindling the flame, the Adirondack Valentine's Dinner Trains promise an unforgettable evening of love, laughter, and delicious cuisine.

Book your tickets now for an enchanting Valentine's celebration on the rails.

Dates: Feb 9, 10, 14

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Departure: Utica’s Union Station

Duration: 3 hours

For reservations and more information, visit the railroad online HERE. Let the magic of the Adirondack Valentine's Dinner Trains make this Valentine's Day an affair to remember and a fun experience for 2024.

