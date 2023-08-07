Do You Plan to Do This at Your New York Wedding?

Let's start with the obligatory 'no judgement zone'. And continue with the fact that weddings are expensive af. Especially for the bride. Hair and makeup can cost upwards of $500 or more. And the dress. Need we even discuss how costly finding 'the dress' can be? Could be hundreds. Could be thousands. The perfect venue? Often tens and twenties of thousands. The scrumptious cake? The one with the density of a pound cake and the froufrou fillings, piled onto 3 or more layers and adorned with flowers-- that is designed as the literal centerpiece for the reception? $500 on the low end and much, much, much more on the high end.

canva canva loading...

So where in the h-e-double hockey sticks did the tradition of the 'cake smash' come from?! It LITERALLY ruins at least 4 of the 5 things I just mentioned in one fell swoop and potentially the thing that's supposed to come after the wedding too.

You know, the marriage.

via GIPHY

According to this The Guardian article titled, 'The cake smash: a messy, raucous wedding trend that suggests trouble ahead'

The cake smash is meant to be a lovely, playful tradition. It’s getting pretty popular too, especially on TikTok: the #cakesmash hashtag has had more than 449m views...(BUT) According to Dr Becky Spelman, a nonconsensual wedding cake smash could spell trouble for the couple’s future. “The act could potentially highlight issues related to control, disrespect, or disregard for boundaries,” she told metro.co.uk.

via GIPHY

So why do we do this? Where did this nutty "tradition" even come from? Whell. It was an olden days Roman tradition where barley cake was crumbled over the bride's head for "good luck" and "fertility" or some such. But then, as all things do, it morphed into something else.

via GIPHY

And for the record, according to this Metro article, Avoid at all costs’: Why the wedding cake smash trend could spell an unhappy marriage

On a Reddit thread where industry workers shared their wedding day red flags, one photographer wrote: ‘I swear that all of the couples that have split up have smashed the cake in their significant other’s face.'

The same article reports that one bride they interviewed called it quits on the spot.

Listen. I'm not here to tell you what to do. I just know that "find out" always comes after "f--- around."

Good luck out there.

13 New Trends Taking Over At Weddings In New York Trends come and go...here are some that are in...and some that are definitely out.

Items That Almost All Weddings Should Have Wedding season is approaching, although some of the weddings that are happening, probably just got put together at the last minute, due to the now loosened restrictions. DJs, photographers, venus, and pretty much all wedding vendors have been extremely excited to hear the news. Now, let's be honest, I think there are going to be some people still a little nervous about taking off their masks, and I'm sure there are going to be some venus that is still gonna require it until New York State decides to follow the CDC guidelines. Before your big day arrives, there are some things you should make sure these items are on point.

