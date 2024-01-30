Get The Taste Of Mexico In Rome New York

The City of Rome New York is about to get a taste of Mexico in the Taberg area.

In February 2023, Deli Tacos opened in Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of ​​being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. This location is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills. They also have a location in Frankfort since January 2024. That location is at 149 E Main Street in Frankfort. Now, they are expanding in the City of Rome.

According to their Facebook page, they are opening in the Rome area February 2024:

It's official we will open our third store this February 2nd friends of Taberg and Rome I invite you to visit us and try our delicious food !!!! 4644 State Route 69, taberg NY help us by sharing"

Many online are bragging about the great tastes and great prices. In a world where everything is so expensive, it's nice to see a new business offer affordable prices to customers. So far the reviews on Facebook are very positive:

Angelina Fellone: "We got food from Deli Tacos on their grand opening today. I must say, this food is PHENOMENAL! We got a chicken burrito, beef burrito and Nacho supreme l! Not one complaint! The food is so flavorful! Not to mention, they were super busy and got us in and out quick! Super Friendly staff! HIGHLY RECOMMEND"

You can check out their latest menu, photos, and reviews on their Facebook page online here. Good luck to them in Taberg, Frankfort, and of course Clark Mills.

12 Restaurants In Upstate New York That Serve The Best Tacos Tacos have been in America since 1905. Where can you find the best tacos in Upstate New York?

We decided to ask ChatGPT where to find the top taco restaurants in Upstate New York.

Here's a list of 12 restaurants that ChatGPT has recommended: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Finally! National Taco Day is Here and Here are 15 Places in Upstate New York For You to Celebrate! National food holidays are fun. And so, after slogging through National Plum Day, National Rutabaga Day, and National Cold Soup Day (among others), it is finally here! National Taco Day (October 3), but who can celebrate tacos with just a single day? Not me! Lets celebrate all month long, and here are 15 great Mexican places in Upstate New York that make awesome tacos! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio