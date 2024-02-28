Attention Swifties- Taylor Swift Tribute Coming Back To Central New York
If you love Taylor Swift, there is one unique way to enjoy the sounds of the "Eras Tour" in Syracuse. It involves live music, drinks, and one heck of a party.
So How Can You Enjoy Her Live Show In Syracuse?
Well, technically speaking it isn't Taylor Swift herself. It is a live cover band though. The band is called Cruel Summer and they are ready to put on the Eras Tour for you in Central New York:
Cruel Summer is a live band tribute to Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour". With the undeniable talent and charisma of frontwoman Alyssa Coco, plus her band composed of top professional musicians, Cruel Summer aims to enchant and delight audiences of all ages."
This show is back by popular demand on Thursday April 11th starting at 8PM at Middle Ages Brewing Company. Tickets are $20, and you can learn how to buy them online here. The band rocked the crowd to a sold out show in February, so you don't want to wait to buy tickets. At the time of this article there are around 100 tickets left.
If you can't make the Syracuse show, the band will also be performing in Rochester and Buffalo. The date for the Buffalo show is Friday April 5th, and the Rochester show is Friday May 3rd. You can find out more on their Facebook page.
