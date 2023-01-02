How CPR Saved Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin- Why You Should Learn It

The Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been suspended. This was all after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury.

According to The Democrat and Chronicle, the safety was injured in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football:

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then crumpled to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field as most of the Bills' roster came off the sideline to kneel or stand around Hamlin. First responders administered CPR to Hamlin on the field. Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center."

Hamlin was selected in the sixth round with the No. 212 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills out of the University of Pittsburgh. We will update you on his health as this story progresses.

Why CPR Is Important, And You Need To Learn It

CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

Take a course to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR, first aid, how to use an AED, and more. This skill could help you save lives. You never know when it's needed. For example, Damar is only 24. Who would think you need to use CPR on a 24 year old?

The American Heart Association makes it easy for you to find classes near you across New York State online HERE. Here's a sample of some of the places locally, but with our search using New Hartford as the home zip, we found over 93 results. Here's just a sample of these places and who to contact:

Margaret Brady (NY04852)

73 Oxford Rd

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-732-3522 Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare EMS Education (NY04551)

14 Foery Dr

Utica, NY 13501

315-738-8351 TCOneida Healthcare Center (NY04525)

321 Genesee St

Oneida, NY 13421-2611

dbutler@oneidahealthcare.org

315-361-2314 Little Falls Hospital (46300002)

140 Burwell Street

Little Falls, NY 13329

315-823-5221 County of Otsego (NY04566)

197 Main St Office Of Emergency Services

Cooperstown, NY 13326

607-547-7524 Bassett Medical Center (NY04475)

1 Atwell Rd

Cooperstown, NY 13326

kathy.waro@bassett.org

607-547-3956 TSHealth Education Consultants (60100006)

4378 Winding Creek Rd.

Manlius, NY 13104 TSHealth Education Consultants (53500001)

4378 Winding Creek Road

Manlius, NY 13104

lcbethmann@gmail.com

315-682-2206 Syracuse University Sports Medicine (60100008)

Manley Field House

Syracuse, NY 13224 TCNAVAC (NY04378)

603 North Main Street

North Syracuse, NY 13212

nvuocolo@navac.org

315-458-7514

http://www.navac.org TSNAVAC Training Center (15400002)

603 North Main Street

North Syracuse, NY 13212

cpra@navac.org

315-458-7514

http://www.navac.org TSNAVAC (97500060)

603 N. Main St.

N. Syracuse, NY 13212

nvuocolo@navac.org

315-458-7514 North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NAVAC) (35800001)

603 N. Main St.

North Syracuse, NY 13212

mbagozzi@navac.org

315-458-7514 TSSyracuse University Ambulance (60100007)

100 College Place, Lyman Hall, Suite 006

Syracuse, NY 13244 TCUpstate Medical University (NY04392)

750 E Adams St

Syracuse, NY 13210-2342

alsctr@upstate.edu

3154644851

http://www.upstate.edu/emergency/education/lifesupport/index.php TSUpstate Emergency Medicine/EMSTAT Center (50600001)

550 East Geesee Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

morer@upstate.edu

13154646197"

Again, learn more online here.

QUIZ - Can You Name These 25 Buffalo Bills Players? Alright...Bills Football is here. How big of a fan are you? Can you name of 25 of these Buffalo Bills players?

6 Buffalo Bills Greats That Didn't Look Right In A Different Uniform Unfortunately, sometimes your favorite player leaves your team and when you see them it just looks weird. Here are five former Buffalo Bill greats that just look weird wearing a different team's jersey.