How CPR Saved Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin- Why You Should Learn It
The Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been suspended. This was all after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury.
According to The Democrat and Chronicle, the safety was injured in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football:
Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then crumpled to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field as most of the Bills' roster came off the sideline to kneel or stand around Hamlin. First responders administered CPR to Hamlin on the field. Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center."
Hamlin was selected in the sixth round with the No. 212 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills out of the University of Pittsburgh. We will update you on his health as this story progresses.
Why CPR Is Important, And You Need To Learn It
CPR, or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
Take a course to learn the lifesaving skills of CPR, first aid, how to use an AED, and more. This skill could help you save lives. You never know when it's needed. For example, Damar is only 24. Who would think you need to use CPR on a 24 year old?
The American Heart Association makes it easy for you to find classes near you across New York State online HERE. Here's a sample of some of the places locally, but with our search using New Hartford as the home zip, we found over 93 results. Here's just a sample of these places and who to contact:
Margaret Brady (NY04852)
73 Oxford Rd
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-732-3522
Faxton-St. Lukes Healthcare EMS Education (NY04551)
14 Foery Dr
Utica, NY 13501
315-738-8351
TCOneida Healthcare Center (NY04525)
321 Genesee St
Oneida, NY 13421-2611
dbutler@oneidahealthcare.org
315-361-2314
Little Falls Hospital (46300002)
140 Burwell Street
Little Falls, NY 13329
315-823-5221
County of Otsego (NY04566)
197 Main St Office Of Emergency Services
Cooperstown, NY 13326
607-547-7524
Bassett Medical Center (NY04475)
1 Atwell Rd
Cooperstown, NY 13326
kathy.waro@bassett.org
607-547-3956
TSHealth Education Consultants (60100006)
4378 Winding Creek Rd.
Manlius, NY 13104
TSHealth Education Consultants (53500001)
4378 Winding Creek Road
Manlius, NY 13104
lcbethmann@gmail.com
315-682-2206
Syracuse University Sports Medicine (60100008)
Manley Field House
Syracuse, NY 13224
TCNAVAC (NY04378)
603 North Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
nvuocolo@navac.org
315-458-7514
http://www.navac.org
TSNAVAC Training Center (15400002)
603 North Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
cpra@navac.org
315-458-7514
http://www.navac.org
TSNAVAC (97500060)
603 N. Main St.
N. Syracuse, NY 13212
nvuocolo@navac.org
315-458-7514
North Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps (NAVAC) (35800001)
603 N. Main St.
North Syracuse, NY 13212
mbagozzi@navac.org
315-458-7514
TSSyracuse University Ambulance (60100007)
100 College Place, Lyman Hall, Suite 006
Syracuse, NY 13244
TCUpstate Medical University (NY04392)
750 E Adams St
Syracuse, NY 13210-2342
alsctr@upstate.edu
3154644851
http://www.upstate.edu/emergency/education/lifesupport/index.php
TSUpstate Emergency Medicine/EMSTAT Center (50600001)
550 East Geesee Street
Syracuse, NY 13202
morer@upstate.edu
13154646197"
Again, learn more online here.