Grab Your Tickets For 2 Classic Alternative Bands In Upstate New York
After more than two years away, one classic 90s band is teaming up with an early 2000s alternative band and are heading to Upstate New York. Here's how to buy your tickets.
The Counting Crows are coming back to the US to tour this summer with their Banshee Season Tour, and are making a stop in Syracuse at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Saturday, July 1st. They will be joined by Dashboard Confessional. Good news- the sign-up for pre-sale is now open.
Presales start Tuesday, March 14th and the general on-sale begins Friday, March 17th at 10:00AM. You can sign up to be on the alert list here.
The Counting Crows are a Grammy-nominated pop-rock band led by singer Adam Duritz. The group’s hits include “Round Here,” “Mr. Jones,” “A Long December,” “Hangingaround,” “Colorblind,” a cover of “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Accidentally in Love” from “Shrek 2″.
Dashboard Confessional, led by singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba, is from Boca Raton, Florida. The name of the band is derived from the song "The Sharp Hint of New Tears" off their debut album, The Swiss Army Romance. They are known for emo anthems like “Screaming Infidelities,” “Hands Down,” “Vindicated” and “Saints and Sailors.”
Here's A Look At Upcoming Shows
St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 2023 Schedule so far thanks to Syracuse.com:
June 8: Chris Stapleton
June 15: Luke Bryan
June 30: Falling in Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire
July 1: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
July 8: Shania Twain with Breland
July 16: Kidz Bop
July 23: Phish
July 29: Matchbox Twenty
Aug. 8: Pantera with Lamb of God
Aug. 11: Zac Brown Band
Aug. 12: Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin
Aug. 16: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Aug. 18: Ghost with Amon Amarth
Aug. 19: Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet
Aug. 24: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina
Aug. 25: Sam Hunt with Brett Young
Sept. 2: Foreigner with Loverboy
