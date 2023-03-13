Grab Your Tickets For 2 Classic Alternative Bands In Upstate New York

After more than two years away, one classic 90s band is teaming up with an early 2000s alternative band and are heading to Upstate New York. Here's how to buy your tickets.

The Counting Crows are coming back to the US to tour this summer with their Banshee Season Tour, and are making a stop in Syracuse at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Saturday, July 1st. They will be joined by Dashboard Confessional. Good news- the sign-up for pre-sale is now open.

Presales start Tuesday, March 14th and the general on-sale begins Friday, March 17th at 10:00AM. You can sign up to be on the alert list here.

Counting Crows Counting Crows loading...

The Counting Crows are a Grammy-nominated pop-rock band led by singer Adam Duritz. The group’s hits include “Round Here,” “Mr. Jones,” “A Long December,” “Hangingaround,” “Colorblind,” a cover of “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “Accidentally in Love” from “Shrek 2″.

Dashboard Confessional, led by singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba, is from Boca Raton, Florida. The name of the band is derived from the song "The Sharp Hint of New Tears" off their debut album, The Swiss Army Romance. They are known for emo anthems like “Screaming Infidelities,” “Hands Down,” “Vindicated” and “Saints and Sailors.”

Dashboard Confessional Dashboard Confessional loading...

Here's A Look At Upcoming Shows

St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview 2023 Schedule so far thanks to Syracuse.com:

June 8: Chris Stapleton

June 15: Luke Bryan

June 30: Falling in Reverse with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire

July 1: Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

July 8: Shania Twain with Breland

July 16: Kidz Bop

July 23: Phish

July 29: Matchbox Twenty

Aug. 8: Pantera with Lamb of God

Aug. 11: Zac Brown Band

Aug. 12: Disturbed with Breaking Benjamin

Aug. 16: Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

Aug. 18: Ghost with Amon Amarth

Aug. 19: Parker McCollum with Larry Fleet

Aug. 24: Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina

Aug. 25: Sam Hunt with Brett Young

Sept. 2: Foreigner with Loverboy

You can learn more online here.

