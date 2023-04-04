CNY Lite Station Launches New Morning Show

It's been a week since Lite 98.7 Utica launched its new morning show, "Best Morning" on Monday March 23, 2023. Best Morning features award-winning radio personalities--Dave Wheeler and Envy McKee.

The guiding principle of Best Morning is the catch phrase, "we're all just doing the best we can". Which means, Dave and Envy engage listeners in conversation from a space of non-judgment, while also inviting local and regional mental health professionals to add perspective to whatever they're discussing on air. During the Best Morning live launch, both Dave and Envy expressed that their new show format is "a work in progress"--introducing listeners to their new weekday "schedule":

Monday: Lite'n Up It's Monday--relaxed conversation

Tuesday: The Ladies' Dish--women focused conversation

Wednesday: Hump Day--dating, relationship, and sex focused conversation

Thursday: The Dudes' Dish--men focused conversation

Friday: Feel Good Friday-- conversation centering feeling good and having fun

Seven days is not a long time to gauge the success of a new show, by any means, and yet, if Lite 98.7 listeners and staff have anything to say about it, so far, so good.

Meaghan from Rome says, "It's so good."

attachment-1 loading...

Nicole from Herkimer says, "I think it's uplifting, it makes me excited to tune in and it makes me feel really good that I am doing the best I can."

attachment-3 loading...

Jon said, "Listening to the conversations being had in the morning between Dave and Envy makes me feel like I'm a part of something and makes me feel as though I've got friends with me in the car on my way to work."

attachment-2 loading...

Dave said, "I love (that) the conversations we're having are more real and they're more impactful of what people are going through every day in this area."

TSM Envy McKee/Canva loading...

Best Mornings airs weekdays 6-10am EST on Lite 98.7.

