Getting ready for a day on the water in New York? State officials want to remind everyone to help stop the spread of harmful invasive species.

These plants and animals can hurt lakes, rivers, fish, and other wildlife. They can also make boating and swimming a little less fun.

So, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says everyone should remember three easy words: Clean, Drain, Dry.

Clean

Before leaving the water, clean off your:

Boat

Trailer

Fishing gear

Anchors

Shoes and waders

Plants, mud, and tiny animals can stick to your equipment without you noticing.

Drain

Drain all water from your boat before leaving the launch.

That includes:

Live wells

Bilge areas

Ballast tanks

Dry

Dry your boat and gear before using them in another lake or river.

DEC says letting everything dry for five to seven days is best.

Boaters Asked To Protect New York Lakes



Some invasive species are already causing problems in New York waters, including Oneida Lake.

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Officials say invasive plants can block sunlight and lower oxygen levels in the water. Some invasive fish can hurt native fish and spread disease.

You May See Boat Stewards This Summer

DEC says boat stewards in blue vests will be at more than 220 boat launches across New York this summer.

Their job is to inspect boats, help boaters and teach people how to stop invasive species from spreading. Last year, they checked more than 220,000 boats across the state.

More Tips From DEC

Officials also remind people to:

Use safe, certified bait

Never dump bait into the water

Be respectful to boat stewards helping at launches

A few simple steps can help keep New York lakes and rivers clean and healthy for everyone this summer.