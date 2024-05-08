Do Cicadas Pose Any Dangerous Risk To Your Pets Here In New York?

While New York more than likely won't experience the “cicada-geddon” as many call it for Cicadas in 2024, we will still see our fair share. Are they dangerous to our pets?

It will be the first time Broods XIX and XIII emerge simultaneously in more than 200 years.

"“It’s happening over an unusually large geographic range because a 13-year brood and a 17-year brood are happening at the same time,” said Evelyn Pae, a graduate student in environmental biology at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry."

Here in Central New York, we won't experience this crazy festival of bugs. According to New York Upstate, the 13-year Brood XIX emergence covers parts of 16 states. The area closest to Central New York is the Tidewater region of Maryland and Virginia, south of Washington D.C. The 17-year Brood XIII emergence will occur in parts of five states centered around northern Illinois. So honestly, we don't have to sweat it too much.

Are Cicadas Dangerous To Your Pets?

Good news on this front. The short answer is now. According to News 10, Cicadas only pose a “minimal risk” to your pet since they are not toxic and don’t sting:

"Their exoskeletons may, however, be difficult for your pet to digest, which may cause an upset stomach, according to Purdue’s Department of Entomology. If you have concerns after your pet interacts with a cicada, experts recommend speaking with your veterinarian."

Experts have also warned that roughly 10% of the cicadas set to emerge will be infected with a zombie-like fungus.

Will Cicadas Cause Zombie Issues?

Dr. Matt Kasson, an associate professor of mycology and forest pathology at WVU, explained that Cicadas carrying the fungus mentioned, will not turn into actual zombies:

"The fungus will grow inside of them until there’s nowhere else to go and “a clump of spores erupts out of where the genitals and abdomen once were,” the doctor said. “It looks like there’s a gumdrop that’s been dropped in chalk dust, glued to the backside of these cicadas. They are only zombies in the sense that the fungus is in control of their bodies”"

So no zombies, and no risk to pets. Good news on the Cicada front.

