Chilly Chili Run Back In Central New York For 2024

The 19th Annual Chilly Chili 5K Run and Walk is back in Central New York for 2024.

The race will be held Sunday, January 21st 2024 at 1PM. After the race there will be a party with chili samples and live music inside the Caz Middle School gym.

This 5K is a fundraiser for Cazenovia Children's House (CCH), an early learning and childcare center in Cazenovia. Proceeds from the Chilly Chili benefit tuition assistance programs at CCH, as well other wonderful projects for the children. Each participant will receive a beanie and free entry into post race party. They also have shirts and hoodies available for purchase in their store to further support CCH.

The 5K starts at the High School, heading East on Nickerson Street and then South on Lincklaen Street. After turning right onto Seminary Street, the route then turns north winding through the village and town ending back in front of the Middle School. The Snowflake Kids Sprint is an 800-meter (1/2 mile) run/walk for kids, at any age, and begins 30 minutes before the Chilly Chili Run. This is free for kids.

The cost is $35 to participate. There is also virtual options too.

