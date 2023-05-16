Cheer On Syracuse New York Baker Competing On Food Network

Let's get ready to cheer on a Syracuse New York local and professional French-trained baker on Food Network this summer.

Meet Ally Radziewicz. We will be cheering her on this summer watching Food Network's new competition series "Summer Baking Championship." CNY Central reports that the show consists of ten talented bakers from around the country taking on unique summer-themed baking challenges for the $25,000 grand prize.

Radziewicz attended the Culinary Institute of America for two years studying baking and pastries before moving to New York City working in various bakeries. She returned to Central New York during the pandemic, "Honestly, it was a blessing in disguise and I wouldn't have changed it for anything.""

Ally is currently the head pastry chef at Onondaga Golf and Country Club and runs The Love Bean out of her home, where she makes cakes and cupcakes. Radziewicz shared some of her experiences competing on the baking show with CNY Central:

"It's like everything I learned in culinary school, everything I learned working in the city, it was just out the window for me, and I was just like, 'Okay, you're gonna get something on the plate. Make it pretty.' But it's just like, the nerves kind of take over and it's like, thank God you've been doing it for a while and it's like you can kind of just rely on your hands to do what your brains not telling them to do right now but there's so much muscle memory in there that you kind of subconsciously know what to do, because it's definitely different baking when there's a camera."

Where can you watch this? Radziewicz will be seen competing for the title of Summer Baking Champion on the show's premiere Monday May 22nd 9PM on Food Network.

