Comprehensive List Of Central New York Cooling Stations

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for what could be record breaking temperatures in the Central New York region. Here's a list of cooling centers all across the Central New York region:

What Are Cooling Centers?

The New York State Department of Health offers cooling centers all across our region. They are described as facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. The Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices.

Where Can You Go In The Central New York Region?

Here's a list from their database of Central New York and Mohawk Valley counties:

Oneida County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Dunham Public Library 76 Main St., Whitesboro, NY 13492 315-736-9734 Mon-Wed: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM; Thurs-Sat: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM; Sun: Closed Jervis Public Library 613 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440 315-336-4570 Call for operating hours Kirkland Town Library 55 1/2 College Street, Clinton, NY 13323 315-853-2038 Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM North Utica Senior Citizens 50 Riverside Dr, Utica, NY 13502 315-724-2430 Call for operating hours Parkway Senior Center 220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica, NY 13501 315-223-3073 Call for operating hours Sangertown Mall 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY 13413 315-797-8520 Call for operating hours Sherrill Kenwood Library 543 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY 13461 315-363-5980 Mon-Thurs: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM South Rome Senior Center 112 Ridge St, Rome, NY 13440 315-339-6457 Call for operating hours Utica Public Library 303 Genesee St, Utica NY, NY 13501 315-735-2279 Call for operating hours

Herkimer County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Madison County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Bridgeport Public Library 8979 North Rd, Bridgeport, NY 13030 315-633-2253 Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Canastota Municipal Pool 100 Spencer St, Canastota, NY 13032 315-697-7559 Mon - Fri: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Sat - Sun: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Canastota Public Library 102 W. Center St, Canastota, NY 13032 315-697-7030 Mon - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Cazenovia Public Library 100 Albany St, Cazenovia, NY 13035 315-655-9322 Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Chapman Public Pool in Oneida 360 N Main St, Oneida, NY 13421 315-363-3590 Mon-Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Chittenango Public Library 101 Falls Blvd, Chittenango, NY 13037 315-687-6331 Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) DeRuyter Free Library 735 Utica St, DeRuyter, NY 13052 315-852-6262 Mon - Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Earlville Public Library 4 N Main St, Earlville, NY 13332 315-691-5931 Mon - Wed: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Thurs - Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Hamilton Public Library 13 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346 315-824-3060 Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Madison County Office for the Aging 139 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota, NY 13032 315-697-5700 Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) New Woodstock Public Library 2106 Main St, New Woodstock, NY 13122 315-662-3134 Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19) Oneida Public Library 459 Main St, Oneida, NY 13421 315-363-3050 Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)

Onondaga County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Baldwinsville Public Library 33 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 315-635-5631 Call for operating hours Beauchamp Branch Library 2111 S Salina St, Colvin, NY 13205 315-435-3395 Call for operating hours Betts Branch Library 4862 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13205 315-435-1940 Call for operating hours Camillus Senior Center 25-1/2 First St, Camillus, NY 13031 315-672-5820 Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM Central Library-The Galleries of Syracuse 447 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202 315-435-1900 Call for operating hours Cicero Senior Center 5924 Lathrop Dr, Cicero, NY 13039 315-452-3298 Call for operating hours DestiNY USA 9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse 13204, NY Syracuse 13204 315-466-6000 Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM; Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM-6:00 PM Dewitt Community Library 5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, NY 13078 315-446-3578 Call for operating hours Dewitt Town Hall 5400 Butternut Dr, De Witt, NY 13057 315-446-3910 Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM Dunbar Center 1453 S State St, Syracuse, NY 13205 315-760-3155 Call for operating hours East Syracuse Free Library 4990 James St, East Syracuse, NY 13057 315-437-4841 Call for operating hours Elbridge Free Library 241 E Main St, Elbridge, NY 13060 315-689-7111 Call for operating hours Fairmount Community Library 406 Chapel Dr, Syracuse, NY 13219 315-487-8933 Call for operating hours Fayetteville Free Library 300 Orchard St, Fayetteville, NY 13066 315-637-6374 Call for operating hours Fayetteville Senior Center 584 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066 315-637-9025 Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM Hazard Branch Library 1620 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204 315-435-5326 Call for operating hours Jewish Community Center 5655 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214 315-445-2360 Call for operating hours Jordan Bramley Library 15 Mechanic St, Jordan, NY 13080 315-689-3296 Call for operating hours Jordan Elbridge Community Center 1 Route 31, Jordan, NY 13080 315-689-9031 Call for operating hours Lafayette Public Library 2577 Route 11, La Fayette, NY 13084 315-677-3782 Call for operating hours Liverpool Public Library 310 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY 13088 315-457-0310 Call for operating hours Magnarelli Community Center 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13208 315-473-2673 Mon-Fri: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM; Sun 12:00 PM-8:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Manlius Library 1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104 315-682-6400 Call for operating hours Manlius Senior Center 1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104 315-682-7889 Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM Marcellus Free Library 32 Maple St, Marcellus, NY 13108 315-673-3221 Call for operating hours Maxwell Memorial Library 14 Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 315-672-3661 Call for operating hours Minoa Library 242 N Main St, Minoa, NY 13116 315-656-7401 Call for operating hours Mundy Branch Library 1204 S Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204 315-435-3797 Call for operating hours NOPL at Brewerton 5437 Library St, Brewerton, NY 13029 315-676-7484 Call for operating hours NOPL at Cicero 8686 Knowledge Ln, Clay, NY 13039 315-699-2032 Call for operating hours NOPL at North Syracuse 100 Trolley Barn Ln, Syracuse, NY 13212 315-458-6184 Call for operating hours Northeast Community Center 716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 315-472-6343 Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM Onondaga Free Library 4840 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 315-492-1727 Call for operating hours Onondaga Senior Center 4834 Velasko Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 315-469-3464 Call for operating hours Paine Branch Library 113 Nichols Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206 315-435-5442 Call for operating hours Petit Branch Library 105 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210 315-435-3636 Call for operating hours Robert Cecile Community Center 174 W Seneca Tpke, Colvin, NY 13205 315-473-2678 Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salina Library 100 Belmont St, Syracuse, NY 13211 315-454-4524 Call for operating hours Salvation Army Senior Center 749 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202 315-479-1313 Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Skaneateles Library 49 E Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152 315-685-5135 Call for operating hours Solvay Public Library 615 Woods Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 315-468-2441 Call for operating hours Soule Branch Library 101 Springfield Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214 315-435-5320 Call for operating hours Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center 401 South Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204 315-474-6823 Call for operating hours Tully Free Library 12 State St, Tully, NY 13159 315-696-8606 Call for operating hours Westcott Community Center 826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 315-478-8634 Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-4:30 PM White Branch Library 763 Butternut St, Syracuse, NY 13208 315-435-3519 Call for operating hours

Cayuga County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Fingerlakes Mall 1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13022 315-255-1164 Mon - Sat: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Cortland County

Access to Independence 26 North Main Street, Cortland, NY 13045 607-753-7363 Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Call before you go. Cortland Chenango Rural Services, Inc 2704 Lower Cincinnatus Rd., Cincinnatus, NY 13040 607-863-3828 Mon - Fri: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Kellogg Free Library 5681 Telephone Rd. Ext., Cincinnatus, NY 13040 607-863-4300 Tues & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM & 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go. Lamont Memorial Free Library 5 Main St., McGraw, NY 13101 607-836-6767 Mon: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM; Call before you go. Peck Memorial Library 24 E. Main St., Marathon, NY 13803 607-849-6135 Mon & Fri: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Call before you go. Philips Free Library 37 S. Main St., Homer, NY 13077 607-749-4616 Mon: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go.

Oswego County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library 6064 S Main S, Sandy Creek, NY 13145 315-387-3732 Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Breitbeck Park 91 Lake St, Oswego, NY 13126 3153428180 Mon-Sun: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Central Square Library 637 S Main St, Central Square, NY 13036 315-668-6104 Mon & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Wed: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Fulton Hulett Park Splash Pad 609 Division St, Fulton, NY 13069 315-592-5201 Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Fulton Library 160 S 1st St, Fulton, NY 13069 315-592-5159 Mon & Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hannibal Library 162 Oswego St, Hannibal, NY 13074 315-564-5471 Mon, Wed, Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM; Tues & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Mexico Library 3269 Main St, Mexico, NY 13114 315-963-3012 Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Oak Hill Park 195 E 7th St, Oswego, NY 13126 952-924-2500 Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Oswego City Library 120 E. First St., Oswego, NY 13126 315-341-5867 Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9:00 Am-7:00 PM; Fri & Sat: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Sun: closed Parish Library 3 Chruch St, Parish, NY 13131 315-625-7130 Mon: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: Closed; Sat: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Pulaski Public Library 4917 Jefferson St, Pulaski, NY 13142 518-298-2717 Mon, Wed - Fri: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM Scriba Town Park 803 O'Connor Rd, Oswego, NY 13126 315-343-8107 Mon-Sun: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Schoharie County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Montgomery County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Fulton County

Facility Street Address Contact Number Days and Hours of Operation Gloversville Public Library 58 East Fulton Street, Gloversville, NY 12078 518-725-2819 6/1 - 9/2: Mon: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Tues – Thurs: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Johnstown Public Library 38 S Market St, Johnstown, NY 12095 518-762-8317 Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Senior Citizen Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County 53 Church St, Gloversville, NY 12078 518-725-0923 Mon - Fri: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Shirley J. Luck Senior Citizen Center 109 E Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095 518-762-4643 Mon -Thurs: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM; Fri: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

You can check out the full state online here.