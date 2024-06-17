Comprehensive List Of Central New York Cooling Stations

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for what could be record breaking temperatures in the Central New York region. Here's a list of cooling centers all across the Central New York region:

What Are Cooling Centers?

The New York State Department of Health offers cooling centers all across our region. They are described as facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. The Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices.

Where Can You Go In The Central New York Region?

Here's a list from their database of Central New York and Mohawk Valley counties:

Oneida County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Dunham Public Library76 Main St., Whitesboro, NY 13492315-736-9734Mon-Wed: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM; Thurs-Sat: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM; Sun: Closed
Jervis Public Library613 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440315-336-4570Call for operating hours
Kirkland Town Library55 1/2 College Street, Clinton, NY 13323315-853-2038Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
North Utica Senior Citizens50 Riverside Dr, Utica, NY 13502315-724-2430Call for operating hours
Parkway Senior Center220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica, NY 13501315-223-3073Call for operating hours
Sangertown Mall8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY 13413315-797-8520Call for operating hours
Sherrill Kenwood Library543 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY 13461315-363-5980Mon-Thurs: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
South Rome Senior Center112 Ridge St, Rome, NY 13440315-339-6457Call for operating hours
Utica Public Library303 Genesee St, Utica NY, NY 13501315-735-2279Call for operating hours

Herkimer County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Madison County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Bridgeport Public Library8979 North Rd, Bridgeport, NY 13030315-633-2253Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Canastota Municipal Pool100 Spencer St, Canastota, NY 13032315-697-7559Mon - Fri: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Sat - Sun: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Canastota Public Library102 W. Center St, Canastota, NY 13032315-697-7030Mon - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Cazenovia Public Library100 Albany St, Cazenovia, NY 13035315-655-9322Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Chapman Public Pool in Oneida360 N Main St, Oneida, NY 13421315-363-3590Mon-Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chittenango Public Library101 Falls Blvd, Chittenango, NY 13037315-687-6331Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
DeRuyter Free Library735 Utica St, DeRuyter, NY 13052315-852-6262Mon - Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Earlville Public Library4 N Main St, Earlville, NY 13332315-691-5931Mon - Wed: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Thurs - Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Hamilton Public Library13 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346315-824-3060Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Madison County Office for the Aging139 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota, NY 13032315-697-5700Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
New Woodstock Public Library2106 Main St, New Woodstock, NY 13122315-662-3134Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Oneida Public Library459 Main St, Oneida, NY 13421315-363-3050Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Onondaga County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Baldwinsville Public Library33 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027315-635-5631Call for operating hours
Beauchamp Branch Library2111 S Salina St, Colvin, NY 13205315-435-3395Call for operating hours
Betts Branch Library4862 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13205315-435-1940Call for operating hours
Camillus Senior Center25-1/2 First St, Camillus, NY 13031315-672-5820Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM
Central Library-The Galleries of Syracuse447 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202315-435-1900Call for operating hours
Cicero Senior Center5924 Lathrop Dr, Cicero, NY 13039315-452-3298Call for operating hours
DestiNY USA9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse 13204, NY Syracuse 13204315-466-6000Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM; Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM-6:00 PM
Dewitt Community Library5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, NY 13078315-446-3578Call for operating hours
Dewitt Town Hall5400 Butternut Dr, De Witt, NY 13057315-446-3910Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
Dunbar Center1453 S State St, Syracuse, NY 13205315-760-3155Call for operating hours
East Syracuse Free Library4990 James St, East Syracuse, NY 13057315-437-4841Call for operating hours
Elbridge Free Library241 E Main St, Elbridge, NY 13060315-689-7111Call for operating hours
Fairmount Community Library406 Chapel Dr, Syracuse, NY 13219315-487-8933Call for operating hours
Fayetteville Free Library300 Orchard St, Fayetteville, NY 13066315-637-6374Call for operating hours
Fayetteville Senior Center584 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066315-637-9025Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM
Hazard Branch Library1620 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204315-435-5326Call for operating hours
Jewish Community Center5655 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214315-445-2360Call for operating hours
Jordan Bramley Library15 Mechanic St, Jordan, NY 13080315-689-3296Call for operating hours
Jordan Elbridge Community Center1 Route 31, Jordan, NY 13080315-689-9031Call for operating hours
Lafayette Public Library2577 Route 11, La Fayette, NY 13084315-677-3782Call for operating hours
Liverpool Public Library310 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY 13088315-457-0310Call for operating hours
Magnarelli Community Center2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13208315-473-2673Mon-Fri: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM; Sun 12:00 PM-8:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manlius Library1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104315-682-6400Call for operating hours
Manlius Senior Center1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104315-682-7889Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
Marcellus Free Library32 Maple St, Marcellus, NY 13108315-673-3221Call for operating hours
Maxwell Memorial Library14 Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031315-672-3661Call for operating hours
Minoa Library242 N Main St, Minoa, NY 13116315-656-7401Call for operating hours
Mundy Branch Library1204 S Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204315-435-3797Call for operating hours
NOPL at Brewerton5437 Library St, Brewerton, NY 13029315-676-7484Call for operating hours
NOPL at Cicero8686 Knowledge Ln, Clay, NY 13039315-699-2032Call for operating hours
NOPL at North Syracuse100 Trolley Barn Ln, Syracuse, NY 13212315-458-6184Call for operating hours
Northeast Community Center716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203315-472-6343Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Onondaga Free Library4840 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215315-492-1727Call for operating hours
Onondaga Senior Center4834 Velasko Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215315-469-3464Call for operating hours
Paine Branch Library113 Nichols Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206315-435-5442Call for operating hours
Petit Branch Library105 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210315-435-3636Call for operating hours
Robert Cecile Community Center174 W Seneca Tpke, Colvin, NY 13205315-473-2678Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salina Library100 Belmont St, Syracuse, NY 13211315-454-4524Call for operating hours
Salvation Army Senior Center749 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202315-479-1313Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Skaneateles Library49 E Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152315-685-5135Call for operating hours
Solvay Public Library615 Woods Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209315-468-2441Call for operating hours
Soule Branch Library101 Springfield Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214315-435-5320Call for operating hours
Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center401 South Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204315-474-6823Call for operating hours
Tully Free Library12 State St, Tully, NY 13159315-696-8606Call for operating hours
Westcott Community Center826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210315-478-8634Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
White Branch Library763 Butternut St, Syracuse, NY 13208315-435-3519Call for operating hours

Cayuga County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Fingerlakes Mall1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13022315-255-1164Mon - Sat: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Cortland County

Access to Independence26 North Main Street, Cortland, NY 13045607-753-7363Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Call before you go.
Cortland Chenango Rural Services, Inc2704 Lower Cincinnatus Rd., Cincinnatus, NY 13040607-863-3828Mon - Fri: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kellogg Free Library5681 Telephone Rd. Ext., Cincinnatus, NY 13040607-863-4300
Tues & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM & 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go.
Lamont Memorial Free Library5 Main St., McGraw, NY 13101607-836-6767
Mon: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM; Call before you go.
Peck Memorial Library24 E. Main St., Marathon, NY 13803607-849-6135Mon & Fri: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Call before you go.
Philips Free Library37 S. Main St., Homer, NY 13077607-749-4616
Mon: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go.

Oswego County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library6064 S Main S, Sandy Creek, NY 13145315-387-3732Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitbeck Park91 Lake St, Oswego, NY 131263153428180Mon-Sun: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Central Square Library637 S Main St, Central Square, NY 13036315-668-6104Mon & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Wed: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Fulton Hulett Park Splash Pad609 Division St, Fulton, NY 13069315-592-5201Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fulton Library160 S 1st St, Fulton, NY 13069315-592-5159Mon & Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hannibal Library162 Oswego St, Hannibal, NY 13074315-564-5471Mon, Wed, Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM; Tues & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Mexico Library3269 Main St, Mexico, NY 13114315-963-3012Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Oak Hill Park195 E 7th St, Oswego, NY 13126952-924-2500Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Oswego City Library120 E. First St., Oswego, NY 13126315-341-5867Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9:00 Am-7:00 PM; Fri & Sat: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Sun: closed
Parish Library3 Chruch St, Parish, NY 13131315-625-7130
Mon: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: Closed; Sat: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Pulaski Public Library4917 Jefferson St, Pulaski, NY 13142518-298-2717Mon, Wed - Fri: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Scriba Town Park803 O'Connor Rd, Oswego, NY 13126315-343-8107Mon-Sun: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Schoharie County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Montgomery County

No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.

Fulton County

FacilityStreet AddressContact NumberDays and Hours of Operation
Gloversville Public Library58 East Fulton Street, Gloversville, NY 12078518-725-28196/1 - 9/2: Mon: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Tues – Thurs: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Johnstown Public Library38 S Market St, Johnstown, NY 12095518-762-8317Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Senior Citizen Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County53 Church St, Gloversville, NY 12078518-725-0923Mon - Fri: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Shirley J. Luck Senior Citizen Center109 E Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095518-762-4643Mon -Thurs: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM; Fri: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

You can check out the full state online here.

 

