Comprehensive List Of Central New York Cooling Stations
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for what could be record breaking temperatures in the Central New York region. Here's a list of cooling centers all across the Central New York region:
What Are Cooling Centers?
The New York State Department of Health offers cooling centers all across our region. They are described as facilities where you can go to cool off during extreme heat. The Department of Health collects information about seasonal cooling centers from local health departments and emergency management offices.
Where Can You Go In The Central New York Region?
Here's a list from their database of Central New York and Mohawk Valley counties:
Oneida County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Dunham Public Library
|76 Main St., Whitesboro, NY 13492
|315-736-9734
|Mon-Wed: 9:30 AM - 8:00 PM; Thurs-Sat: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM; Sun: Closed
|Jervis Public Library
|613 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440
|315-336-4570
|Call for operating hours
|Kirkland Town Library
|55 1/2 College Street, Clinton, NY 13323
|315-853-2038
|Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|North Utica Senior Citizens
|50 Riverside Dr, Utica, NY 13502
|315-724-2430
|Call for operating hours
|Parkway Senior Center
|220 Memorial Pkwy, Utica, NY 13501
|315-223-3073
|Call for operating hours
|Sangertown Mall
|8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford, NY 13413
|315-797-8520
|Call for operating hours
|Sherrill Kenwood Library
|543 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY 13461
|315-363-5980
|Mon-Thurs: 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
|South Rome Senior Center
|112 Ridge St, Rome, NY 13440
|315-339-6457
|Call for operating hours
|Utica Public Library
|303 Genesee St, Utica NY, NY 13501
|315-735-2279
|Call for operating hours
Herkimer County
No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.
Madison County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Bridgeport Public Library
|8979 North Rd, Bridgeport, NY 13030
|315-633-2253
|Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Canastota Municipal Pool
|100 Spencer St, Canastota, NY 13032
|315-697-7559
|Mon - Fri: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Sat - Sun: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Canastota Public Library
|102 W. Center St, Canastota, NY 13032
|315-697-7030
|Mon - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Cazenovia Public Library
|100 Albany St, Cazenovia, NY 13035
|315-655-9322
|Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Chapman Public Pool in Oneida
|360 N Main St, Oneida, NY 13421
|315-363-3590
|Mon-Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Chittenango Public Library
|101 Falls Blvd, Chittenango, NY 13037
|315-687-6331
|Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|DeRuyter Free Library
|735 Utica St, DeRuyter, NY 13052
|315-852-6262
|Mon - Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Earlville Public Library
|4 N Main St, Earlville, NY 13332
|315-691-5931
|Mon - Wed: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Thurs - Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Hamilton Public Library
|13 Broad St, Hamilton, NY 13346
|315-824-3060
|Mon - Thurs: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Madison County Office for the Aging
|139 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota, NY 13032
|315-697-5700
|Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|New Woodstock Public Library
|2106 Main St, New Woodstock, NY 13122
|315-662-3134
|Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
|Oneida Public Library
|459 Main St, Oneida, NY 13421
|315-363-3050
|Mon-Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Closed for Juneteenth (Wednesday June 19)
Onondaga County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Baldwinsville Public Library
|33 E Genesee St, Baldwinsville, NY 13027
|315-635-5631
|Call for operating hours
|Beauchamp Branch Library
|2111 S Salina St, Colvin, NY 13205
|315-435-3395
|Call for operating hours
|Betts Branch Library
|4862 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13205
|315-435-1940
|Call for operating hours
|Camillus Senior Center
|25-1/2 First St, Camillus, NY 13031
|315-672-5820
|Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM
|Central Library-The Galleries of Syracuse
|447 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY 13202
|315-435-1900
|Call for operating hours
|Cicero Senior Center
|5924 Lathrop Dr, Cicero, NY 13039
|315-452-3298
|Call for operating hours
|DestiNY USA
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse 13204, NY Syracuse 13204
|315-466-6000
|Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM; Fri-Sat: 10:00 AM-9:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM-6:00 PM
|Dewitt Community Library
|5110 Jamesville Road, Jamesville, NY 13078
|315-446-3578
|Call for operating hours
|Dewitt Town Hall
|5400 Butternut Dr, De Witt, NY 13057
|315-446-3910
|Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM-4:30 PM
|Dunbar Center
|1453 S State St, Syracuse, NY 13205
|315-760-3155
|Call for operating hours
|East Syracuse Free Library
|4990 James St, East Syracuse, NY 13057
|315-437-4841
|Call for operating hours
|Elbridge Free Library
|241 E Main St, Elbridge, NY 13060
|315-689-7111
|Call for operating hours
|Fairmount Community Library
|406 Chapel Dr, Syracuse, NY 13219
|315-487-8933
|Call for operating hours
|Fayetteville Free Library
|300 Orchard St, Fayetteville, NY 13066
|315-637-6374
|Call for operating hours
|Fayetteville Senior Center
|584 E Genesee St, Fayetteville, NY 13066
|315-637-9025
|Mon-Thu: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM; Fri: 11:00 AM-4:00 PM
|Hazard Branch Library
|1620 W Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13204
|315-435-5326
|Call for operating hours
|Jewish Community Center
|5655 Thompson Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214
|315-445-2360
|Call for operating hours
|Jordan Bramley Library
|15 Mechanic St, Jordan, NY 13080
|315-689-3296
|Call for operating hours
|Jordan Elbridge Community Center
|1 Route 31, Jordan, NY 13080
|315-689-9031
|Call for operating hours
|Lafayette Public Library
|2577 Route 11, La Fayette, NY 13084
|315-677-3782
|Call for operating hours
|Liverpool Public Library
|310 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY 13088
|315-457-0310
|Call for operating hours
|Magnarelli Community Center
|2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13208
|315-473-2673
|Mon-Fri: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM; Sun 12:00 PM-8:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Manlius Library
|1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104
|315-682-6400
|Call for operating hours
|Manlius Senior Center
|1 Arkie Albanese Way, Manlius, NY 13104
|315-682-7889
|Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM
|Marcellus Free Library
|32 Maple St, Marcellus, NY 13108
|315-673-3221
|Call for operating hours
|Maxwell Memorial Library
|14 Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031
|315-672-3661
|Call for operating hours
|Minoa Library
|242 N Main St, Minoa, NY 13116
|315-656-7401
|Call for operating hours
|Mundy Branch Library
|1204 S Geddes St, Syracuse, NY 13204
|315-435-3797
|Call for operating hours
|NOPL at Brewerton
|5437 Library St, Brewerton, NY 13029
|315-676-7484
|Call for operating hours
|NOPL at Cicero
|8686 Knowledge Ln, Clay, NY 13039
|315-699-2032
|Call for operating hours
|NOPL at North Syracuse
|100 Trolley Barn Ln, Syracuse, NY 13212
|315-458-6184
|Call for operating hours
|Northeast Community Center
|716 Hawley Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203
|315-472-6343
|Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
|Onondaga Free Library
|4840 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215
|315-492-1727
|Call for operating hours
|Onondaga Senior Center
|4834 Velasko Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215
|315-469-3464
|Call for operating hours
|Paine Branch Library
|113 Nichols Ave, Syracuse, NY 13206
|315-435-5442
|Call for operating hours
|Petit Branch Library
|105 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY 13210
|315-435-3636
|Call for operating hours
|Robert Cecile Community Center
|174 W Seneca Tpke, Colvin, NY 13205
|315-473-2678
|Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tuesday June 18 - Friday June 21: 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Salina Library
|100 Belmont St, Syracuse, NY 13211
|315-454-4524
|Call for operating hours
|Salvation Army Senior Center
|749 S Warren St, Syracuse, NY 13202
|315-479-1313
|Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Skaneateles Library
|49 E Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152
|315-685-5135
|Call for operating hours
|Solvay Public Library
|615 Woods Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209
|315-468-2441
|Call for operating hours
|Soule Branch Library
|101 Springfield Rd, Syracuse, NY 13214
|315-435-5320
|Call for operating hours
|Syracuse Model Neighborhood Facility at Southwest Community Center
|401 South Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13204
|315-474-6823
|Call for operating hours
|Tully Free Library
|12 State St, Tully, NY 13159
|315-696-8606
|Call for operating hours
|Westcott Community Center
|826 Euclid Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210
|315-478-8634
|Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM-4:30 PM
|White Branch Library
|763 Butternut St, Syracuse, NY 13208
|315-435-3519
|Call for operating hours
Cayuga County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Fingerlakes Mall
|1579 Clark Street Rd, Auburn, NY 13022
|315-255-1164
|Mon - Sat: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Sun: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Cortland County
|Access to Independence
|26 North Main Street, Cortland, NY 13045
|607-753-7363
|Mon-Fri: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Call before you go.
|Cortland Chenango Rural Services, Inc
|2704 Lower Cincinnatus Rd., Cincinnatus, NY 13040
|607-863-3828
|Mon - Fri: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Kellogg Free Library
|5681 Telephone Rd. Ext., Cincinnatus, NY 13040
|607-863-4300
Tues & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM & 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go.
|Lamont Memorial Free Library
|5 Main St., McGraw, NY 13101
|607-836-6767
Mon: 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM; Call before you go.
|Peck Memorial Library
|24 E. Main St., Marathon, NY 13803
|607-849-6135
|Mon & Fri: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM & 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed & Thurs: 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Call before you go.
|Philips Free Library
|37 S. Main St., Homer, NY 13077
|607-749-4616
Mon: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Thurs: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Fri: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM; Call before you go.
Oswego County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Annie Porter Ainsworth Memorial Library
|6064 S Main S, Sandy Creek, NY 13145
|315-387-3732
|Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Breitbeck Park
|91 Lake St, Oswego, NY 13126
|3153428180
|Mon-Sun: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
|Central Square Library
|637 S Main St, Central Square, NY 13036
|315-668-6104
|Mon & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Tues & Wed: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Fri: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Fulton Hulett Park Splash Pad
|609 Division St, Fulton, NY 13069
|315-592-5201
|Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Fulton Library
|160 S 1st St, Fulton, NY 13069
|315-592-5159
|Mon & Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Hannibal Library
|162 Oswego St, Hannibal, NY 13074
|315-564-5471
|Mon, Wed, Fri: 10:00 AM - 4:30 PM; Tues & Thurs: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Sat: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Mexico Library
|3269 Main St, Mexico, NY 13114
|315-963-3012
|Mon & Wed: 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM; Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Oak Hill Park
|195 E 7th St, Oswego, NY 13126
|952-924-2500
|Mon-Sun: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
|Oswego City Library
|120 E. First St., Oswego, NY 13126
|315-341-5867
|Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9:00 Am-7:00 PM; Fri & Sat: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM; Sun: closed
|Parish Library
|3 Chruch St, Parish, NY 13131
|315-625-7130
Mon: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Tues: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Wed: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM; Thurs: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM; Fri: Closed; Sat: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Pulaski Public Library
|4917 Jefferson St, Pulaski, NY 13142
|518-298-2717
|Mon, Wed - Fri: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM; Tues: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
|Scriba Town Park
|803 O'Connor Rd, Oswego, NY 13126
|315-343-8107
|Mon-Sun: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoharie County
No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.
Montgomery County
No cooling centers were reported. Contact your local officials for information about cooling centers near you. Air-conditioned libraries, supermarkets, and malls are great places in the community to get cool.
Fulton County
|Facility
|Street Address
|Contact Number
|Days and Hours of Operation
|Gloversville Public Library
|58 East Fulton Street, Gloversville, NY 12078
|518-725-2819
|6/1 - 9/2: Mon: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM; Tues – Thurs: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Johnstown Public Library
|38 S Market St, Johnstown, NY 12095
|518-762-8317
|Tues - Thurs: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM; Fri: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM; Sat: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Senior Citizen Service Center of Gloversville and Fulton County
|53 Church St, Gloversville, NY 12078
|518-725-0923
|Mon - Fri: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Shirley J. Luck Senior Citizen Center
|109 E Main St, Johnstown, NY 12095
|518-762-4643
|Mon -Thurs: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM; Fri: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
You can check out the full state online here.
