Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Rome New York

The Historical Black Ministerial Alliance of Utica and Rome will be holding a march and church service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. on Sunday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a prominent leader in the American civil rights movement. He left an indelible mark on the world through his unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and nonviolent activism. Born on January 15th, 1929, King emerged as a charismatic and inspirational figure, advocating for the end of racial segregation and discrimination. His famous "I Have a Dream" speech, delivered during the 1963 March on Washington, resonates as a powerful call for racial harmony and equality.

King's tireless efforts led to significant legislative victories, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Despite facing adversity, he remained dedicated to his principles, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire movements for social justice globally. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s impact extends beyond his time, serving as a beacon of hope and a symbol of the enduring struggle for equality and human rights.

The public is invited to attend the march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in Rome, on the arterial at East Whitesboro Street, starting at 2PM Sunday, Janaury 14th. The march will then lead to a celebration at 3PM at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 203 Erie Blvd East. Pastor Sharon Baugh, of the Hope Chapel AME Church in Utica, will be the expositor.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. At the celebration, officials said they will award two scholarships to undergraduate students. Anyone wishing to donate to support the scholarships is asked to make checks payable to the HBMA, designated for the scholarships.

Anyone looking to join in the march is asked to meet at the church no later than 1:45PM.

