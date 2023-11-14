Simple question New York football fans- Can The Buffalo Bills Still Make The Playoffs For 2023?

Buffalo now sits 10th in the AFC. The Bills are +200 at DraftKings to make the playoffs and -250 to miss. This reporting is from Sport Line:

The team has an updated over/under win total of 8.5, although the Over is a -140 favorite. Per the SportsLine Projection Model, the Bills have a 20.7% shot of making the playoffs (equates to a price of +383) and a projected win total of 8.6. For a point of comparison, the Bills were given a 98% playoff chance following their Week 4 blowout of Miami.

The remaining schedule is a tough one for Buffalo. Literally, the schedule is ranked as the fourth-toughest in the league. In theory, Buffalo could win at home against the New York Jets on Sunday and opened as 7-point favorites. But, that's the Jets. After that, it gets harder:

Week 12 at the Eagles, a Week 13 bye, Week 14 at the Chiefs, Week 15 vs. the Cowboys, Week 16 at the Chargers, Week 17 vs. the Patriots (should be a win) and Week 18 at the Dolphins."

The Bills do have the second-best point differential (+78) by a .500 or worse team through 10 games in NFL history. That point differential is the fourth-best in the league. The stat is largely regarded as the true barometer of a team. Buffalo is now favored to miss the 2023 NFL playoffs

Do you think they can do it? Let us know when you text us on our station app. Who are you rooting for the rest of the season?

