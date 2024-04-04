Camden New York Hosting Total Eclipse Watch Party

Get ready for a celestial phenomenon unlike any other right here in Central New York. Camden is ready to host the largest eclipse watch party.

Imagine Greater Camden is hosting a Total Eclipse Watch Party, offering residents of Camden and surrounding areas the chance to witness this incredible astronomical event. So mark your calendars for Monday, April 8th from 12pm to 5PM. The watch party will be held at Manley Field on Route 13 in Camden, placing you right in the path of totality, where the moon will completely block the sun for an unforgettable 150 seconds.

This event is free, family-friendly, and part of the prime viewing location. Here's some things to look forward too:

- Festive Atmosphere- Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and appetites. Dean’s Concessions and Arizona Tacos of Rome will be on-site offering delicious treats that are out of this world.

- Full Moon Reflections Art Gallery will have face painting from 12:30 to 2:30.

- Connect Community Schools will have yard games and music from DJ Kenny The Promo Guy under the eclipsed sun will keep the mood lively.

- Safe Viewing- A limited number Certified eclipse glasses will be available for purchase, ensuring the safety of your eyes while witnessing this spectacular event. Proceeds will benefit the Imagine Greater Camden Holiday Stroll and Paint the Town project.

For more information on the Imagine Greater Camden Total Eclipse Watch Party, please visit our web site at imaginegreatercamden.com or facebook.com/camdentotaleclipse.

