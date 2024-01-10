Cake To Perform At Ommegang Of Cooperstown New York
You'll be going the distance this June when you travel to Ommegang of Cooperstown New York to see the band CAKE perform live.
Ommegang just announced on Facebook that for their first DSP Shows summer concert announcement, they are proud to welcome CAKE on Saturday, June 22nd:
Tickets go on sale for Ommegang fans on Thursday, January 11th, at 10 am, and for the general public on Friday, January 12th, at 10 am! Ticket link: https://www.tixr.com/e/90408
Cake describes itself as a mix between Sly Stone and Hank Williams Sr. at a party where they played AC/DC albums backward. The band behind songs such as “The Distance,” “Love You Madly,” “Short Skirt/Long Jacket,” “Never There” and “I Will Survive.” The band releases their ninth album in 2024, along with a “Live from Folsom” album in June.
Tickets for this show are $55 in advance, plus taxes and fees. The Presale Password you'll need to buy tickets is DISTANCE. You can find more info online with Ommegang here. Text us on our app if you're excited for this upcoming show.
