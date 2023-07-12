Brewfest Is Back At The Utica Zoo In Upstate New York For 2023

The moment you've been finally waiting for has arrived: more details regarding the Utica Zoo's largest fundraising event. Brewfest is returning this August for another year of beer, food and fun.

Brewfest is an event that many in the Utica and Rome area attend each year. It generally features over 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages, along with wine samples and wine slushies. Along with beverages, many local restaurants set up tables for food samples and attendees get a great experience all while enjoying the sights and sounds the Utica Zoo has to offer.

Here's What We Know So Far

- The 24th Annual Utica Zoo Brewfest will take place on Saturday August 5th from 6PM - 9PM at the Utica Zoo.

- The first 2,000 attendees will receive a commemorative 2022 Brewfest pint glass.

- Tickets INCLUDE beer, cider, and wine samples, a pint glass, admission to the zoo, live music, and food samples.

- While here you can also participate in a silent auction where you can bid on and win electronics, gift certificates, lawn and garden equipment, jewelry, and more.

- Around the zoo, you will also find complimentary water and soda available for all attendees.

Brewfest is a 21 and over ONLY event and you must have a ticket and photo ID to enter (even for Designated Drivers). Brewfest is rain or shine. Several large tents and pavilions are available in the event of inclement weather.

ALL proceeds from Brewfest benefit the animals of the Utica Zoo. Do some good for our local zoo and mark your calendars again for August 5th 2023.

