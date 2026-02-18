If you’ve been thinking, “I’ll sign up later,” consider this your friendly nudge.

Registration for the iconic Boilermaker Road Race is already hitting major milestones, and we’re still weeks away from spring.

Organizers announced that the Boilermaker 15K has officially passed the halfway mark toward its 2026 cap, with more than 5,500 runners have already registered out of 11,000 spots.

And the momentum doesn’t stop there.

The Boilermaker 5K has already locked in over 1,300 runners of its 4,500-entry cap, putting both races at roughly 45% full.

Translation? It's filling up fast.

Register in 2026, Get Priority for the 50th Anniversary

Here’s another big incentive:

Anyone who registers for this year’s Boilermaker will receive priority registration for the 50th anniversary race in 2027.

So if Boilermaker has ever been on your bucket list, now’s the time to stop thinking about it and actually do the thing.

Kids’ Run & Boilermaker Walk Coming This Spring

Planning to get the whole family involved? Registration for the Utica National Kids’ Run and the Boilermaker Walk will open later this spring.

Perfect for little runners, walkers, and anyone who just wants to soak in the Boilermaker Weekend energy without tackling the full 15K.

Why the Boilermaker Is Kind of a Big Deal

Now in its 49th year, the Boilermaker is recognized as the “Best 15K in the USA” and is a proud member of the PRRO Circuit. The race attracts elite athletes from around the globe, including Olympians and world record holders, alongside everyday runners who just want to conquer the race.

Boilermaker Weekend is also famous for having one of the best post-race parties in running, hosted by The F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

How to Register

Register and learn more at boilermaker.com

(You’ll also find info on hotels, local attractions, and other Boilermaker events.)

