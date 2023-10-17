Beyonce’s Husband is Trying to Open a Casino in Times Square

I know, I know. Technically, Sean Carter has made a name for himself as "Jay Z" and he's technically an accomplished artist and entertainment mogul. He's also a self-proclaimed capitalist. Or some such.

But since it's Carter's name on the owner form of Roc Nation and not "Jay Z", and also since there are like, tons of "Sean"s in the world-- I'm opting for clarity.

via GIPHY

Here's what we know:

Courtesy of SL Green Courtesy of SL Green loading...

According to W42ST.nyc, "Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is lobbying for locals to bet on their bid to bring a Caesars Palace casino to Times Square — just a couple of blocks away from their two-day promo popup at The Purple Tongue on W43rd Street. New York City is only expected to grant one gaming license, and Roc Nation has partnered with property developer SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to put forward a plan for installing a casino in their 54-floor office building at 1515 Broadway."

For Why?

via GIPHY

Times Square is for the giant disco ball that drops once a year on New Year's Eve. Time's square is for thee most expensive Olive Garden and Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump's Shrimp and TGI Friday's and whatever else other chain that can afford to be in the iconic quad of neon lights. Times Square is for Broadway. Times Sqaure is for people watching. Times Square is for tourists wearing Statue of Liberty foam hats to take a picture with the guy who walks around dressed up as the Statue of Liberty to take pictures with tourists wearing Statue of Liberty foam hats.

via GIPHY

Times Square is NOT for casinos.

via GIPHY

The No Times Square Casino Coalition seems to agree. The Coalition "is concerned the proposed casino will increase congestion, draw visitors away from theaters and restaurants and attract more gamblers to the area. They believe this could jeopardize the neighborhood’s revitalization and have forming a coalition — which includes The Broadway League, in partnership with the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association, Hell’s Kitchen Block Association, W47/48th Street Block Association, Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association and CHEKPEDS pedestrian safety group, among others — to oppose the casino plan over its potential negative impacts."

READ MORE: Here's Who's in the Running for a Downstate NY Casino

