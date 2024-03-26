1 Of The Best Ballparks In America Is Close To Central New York

America's favorite pastime is baseball. Minor league ballparks make the game accessible to everyone. 1 of the best in America is close to Central New York.

USA Today searched far and wide to find the best minor league venues across the country. They used an expert panel, and then that panel selected their top picks. They considered several things from atmosphere and amenities to architecture and homages to major league fields or legendary players. Readers then voted for their favorites to decide the winners.

New York State Has The Number 2 Ballpark

Number 2 on the list was Sahlen Field, located in Buffalo. New York. This ballpark is home of the Buffalo Bisons, Class AAA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Sahlen Field was also the prototype of the modern downtown ballpark, which nobody had the courage to try until 1988:

It’s large for the minors, at 16,600 seats, and was designed so a third deck could be added quickly if Buffalo got a major league expansion team. It already has a big league feel."

Number one on the list, the best ballpark in all of America, goes to Modern Woodmen Park, located in Davenport, Iowa. This park is home of the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. You can check out the full list online here.

Opening Day For 2024 Is Near

Opening Day is Friday, March 29th 2024 for the Bisons as they host RailRiders at 2PM. The Herd starts the 2024 campaign with game one of a three-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. For this game, the Bisons have not one, but TWO giveaways on Opening Day, so get your tickets and get to Sahlen Field early on Friday, March 29th. You can read more online here.

