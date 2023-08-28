Art, Tattooing, And A Burlesque Show?- All Coming To Upstate New York

Do you love art? Do you love tattoos? How about burlesque? It's all coming to Upstate New York.

Koth Fest is coming up to Upstate New York, specifically Oneida, on Saturday October 14th. You can shop at a variety of art vendors, watch live tattooing, shop for live tattooing, there will be contests and tournaments throughout the day. The event runs from Noon - 7PM with the Burlesque Side Show beginning at 8PM.

Please Note You can buy tickets to the Expo & Show Separately or together as either as a package. 18 and over only.

You can learn all about it online here.

Read More Now: Saved By The Bell Adult Themed Prom Planned For Upstate New York

Saved By The Bell Adult Themed Prom Planned For Upstate New York

If you're still a fan of Saved By The Bell, and have always wanted to go to an adult themed prom, this event coming to Upstate New York is for you. You're invited to the free Back to Bayside High Adult Prom happening on Saturday, November 11th 7PM - 11PM at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center in Oneida. The beautiful thing about this event, it is free to attend. There is a cash bar, and concessions available though. If you're looking to attend, you MUST get tickets through the link online to reserve your spot. This is due to the fact that they have limited seats available.

Learn more now and get ready to head back in time when you read more online here.

From A To Z- 2023 New York State Fair Food Vendors Here's a look at select food and drink vendors at the Great New York State Fair from A-Z. You can always get a complete list online here

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on July 31st 2023, as we publish this article.