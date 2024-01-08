An Evening Of Tastings And Tarot Coming To Oneida New York

Get ready for a gallery psychic reading, tarot, food, and drinks, coming to Oneida New York.

An Evening Of Tastings and Tarot featuring Intuitive Medium Christine will take place on Saturday March 23rd between 5PM - 10PM at the Oneida Kallet Civic Center.

Christine Seebold was born in Brooklyn and is now the mother of two beautiful young ladies. She currently lives in Saratoga Springs with her husband. Christine is a psychic, medium, and life coach. Her abilities began when she was a small child. She remembers how she would tell her Grandmother predictions, and they would happen.

“I would say things that I shouldn’t know,” Seebold stated. “I would be sitting at the window, and I’d say there was going to be a car accident, and I’d pick out two vehicles, and five minutes later, they’d hit each other.”

Christine has been seen on ABC, FOX and other national syndicates. Christine has had her own weekly radio show. Purchasing a ticket is no guarantee of a reading. Christine reads the spirits that come to her during the event.

Here's a look at the schedule of events for the night:

- Doors open at 5PM with food and beverage tastings, ambient entertainment from vocalist and pianist Andrea Falvo 5PM - 6PM.

- 6:30PM- 7PM enjoy music from with the sounds of Sinatra, Steisand, Adele, Billy Joel, and Broadway hit.

- Adi Shakti World Fusion Bellydance 6PM- 6:30PM, and 7PM- 7:30PM.

During the 5PM-7:30PM Hours Different Food and Beverage Tasting will be available plus a Cash Bar. Private Tarot Readings will also be available with different readers in private reading areas at an additional cost.

- 7:30PM Intuitive Medium Christine takes the stage:

The Gallery reading will be limited to 300 Guests only, reserved seating only. Your Ticket includes everything listed except for the Private Readings if so desired.

You can learn more online here.

