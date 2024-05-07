For over 100 years, Ice Cream has been the MVP when it comes to summer time treats. Unfortunately, New York State might sell some of the best, but we also sell the worst too.

The Ice Cream Industry has come a long way since Harry Burt founded Good Humor Ice Cream in the early 1920s. Many of today's top Ice Cream Producers have discarded his vision of a product that is high quality and safe to consume for everyone to enjoy.

"Today, many Ice Cream brands put different chemicals into their products that can cause health problems. For example, various types of Corn Syrup have been used as a cheap alternative to Pure Sugar for the last 40 years in many products. However, studies show that continued consumption of corn syrup has been linked to Heart Disease, Liver Issues, and Type 2 Diabetes."

Which Of America's Worst Ice Cream Brands Are Sold in New York?

The website 24/7 Wall St has organized and ranked the Worst Ice Cream Brands in America based on user reviews and product ingredients. These are the Ice Cream Brands you should avoid that are sold in New York:

10) Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny made the list due to the fact that their vanilla-flavored products rely on artificial vanilla:

"If they’re using artificial vanilla, what other questionable ingredients might they employ? Fructose, mono and diglycerides, carob bean gum, cellulose gum, cellulose gel, carrageenan, tara gum, xanthan gum, guar gum, maltodextrin, and salt are all listed on Blue Bunny Homemade Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream. While not all of these ingredients have health concerns, all of them are completely unnecessary."

9) Good Humor

Some of their ingredients are questionable:

"The ingredients list for their Vanilla Viennetta includes nonfat milk, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup (wheat, corn), sugar, water, corn syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Ammonium Phosphatides, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor."

8) Friendly’s

2) Breyers Frozen Dairy Desserts

"The brand that once touted its list of easy-to-read ingredients now manufactures products that can’t be labeled ice cream as they are bereft of the creamy fat content that makes ice cream ice cream."

1) Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill manufactures some decent ice cream, but that's not why they landed at number one:

"Also like Breyer’s, Turkey Hill produces its share of lackluster, lower-quality frozen treats. They use the same principal offenders- cellulose gum, cellulose gel, and carrageenan- as other brands on the list."

Do you agree with their findings? Let us know on our station app.

